Baldur’s Gate studio Larian opens new Poland studio to make two new RPGs

Larian Studios, the game developers behind the award-sweeping Baldur’s Gate 3, have announced that they will be opening a new studio location in Warsaw, Poland, in order to support the development of the two new RPGs they are working on.

They posted on X about the location: “With two new very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a seventh studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!”

*obtains condition Enlarged* With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene! Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw! pic.twitter.com/hpm2aMdQmy — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) May 20, 2024

Seeding the ground for what could be an inspired crossover, CD Projekt Red, developers of The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, responded to the post, saying “Welcome to Warsaw, neighbors! Can’t wait to see what you’re cooking!”

In March this year, Larian’s CEO Sven Wicke confirmed that despite Baldur’s Gate 3’s incredible success and impact, they have no desire to be involved in any expansion packs, DLCs, or sequels. It’s “literally the opposite of what Larian is about. We want to do big, new things. We don’t want to rehash the thing that we’ve done already,” he said.

If not Baldur’s Gate 4, then what?

As a result of this stance, Larian is free to work on new projects that interest them. It was confirmed in a Steam update for Baldur’s Gate 3 that the studio is taking a step back from the world of Dungeons and Dragons, and existing stories altogether, to create experiences in an entirely new world and their own IPs.

They included a quote from Wicke: “I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual, and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now, and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good.”

Although that’s literally all we know it’s certainly enough to get us excited, but games the scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 take many years to develop – better roll up a new Dark Urge while you wait.

Featured image credit: Larian Studios