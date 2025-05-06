Languagesx
Kansspelautoriteit continues enforcement, targeting illegal gaming machines

The Kansspelautoriteit, Dutch gambling regulator, has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues. 

The Kansspelautoriteit has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues. 

The Dutch gambling regulator has been ramping up its regulatory measures in recent weeks, with a renewed focus on closing the net on illicit machines after several casino premises were closed down.

As a result of gambling tax rises, approved casino businesses have gone out of business, but there is a concern that machines have been moved on to illicit operators, beyond the scope and oversight of the Kansspelautoriteit. 

Surplus gaming machines have been sold off at an auction, leading to the regulator sending official communications to the new owners to remind them of the regulatory expectations, as well as to sound a warning on their conduct.

The official letter from the Kansspelautoriteit read: “In order to be allowed to place a gaming machine in a catering establishment or arcade, an operating permit must first be issued by the KSA. If it concerns a gaming machine, an additional presence permit for the location must be requested from the municipality where the provider wants to place the machine.” 

Pressure applied to Google

Given the prominence of the regulator’s actions, it appears clear that the body is not going to turn a blind eye to machines being used to generate unregulated profits now they have been moved on from registered venues. 

An ongoing offensive against illicit activity has seen the Kansspelautoriteit and other authorities making their intentions clear.

Two lawmakers in the Netherlands recently applied pressure on Google to request it takes preventative steps so that ads from unlicensed remote operators are not visible to Dutch residents when using Google search. 

The gambling regulator launched enforcement action against Starscream, targeting unapproved activity, while a landmark €734,000 ($833,248) fine was issued to another, unnamed operator for failing to protect young adults from gambling harm.

Image credit: Grok/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

