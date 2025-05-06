Kansspelautoriteit continues enforcement, targeting illegal gaming machines

The Kansspelautoriteit has announced a further crackdown on illegal gaming machines as its punitive enforcement continues.

The Dutch gambling regulator has been ramping up its regulatory measures in recent weeks, with a renewed focus on closing the net on illicit machines after several casino premises were closed down.

As a result of gambling tax rises, approved casino businesses have gone out of business, but there is a concern that machines have been moved on to illicit operators, beyond the scope and oversight of the Kansspelautoriteit.

Surplus gaming machines have been sold off at an auction, leading to the regulator sending official communications to the new owners to remind them of the regulatory expectations, as well as to sound a warning on their conduct.

The official letter from the Kansspelautoriteit read: “In order to be allowed to place a gaming machine in a catering establishment or arcade, an operating permit must first be issued by the KSA. If it concerns a gaming machine, an additional presence permit for the location must be requested from the municipality where the provider wants to place the machine.”

Pressure applied to Google

Given the prominence of the regulator’s actions, it appears clear that the body is not going to turn a blind eye to machines being used to generate unregulated profits now they have been moved on from registered venues.

An ongoing offensive against illicit activity has seen the Kansspelautoriteit and other authorities making their intentions clear.

Two lawmakers in the Netherlands recently applied pressure on Google to request it takes preventative steps so that ads from unlicensed remote operators are not visible to Dutch residents when using Google search.

The gambling regulator launched enforcement action against Starscream, targeting unapproved activity, while a landmark €734,000 ($833,248) fine was issued to another, unnamed operator for failing to protect young adults from gambling harm.

