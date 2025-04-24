Languagesx
Starscream latest illicit operator to face action in Netherlands

Starscream latest illicit operator to face action in Netherlands

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has taken enforcement action against Starscream, in the latest example of the Dutch gambling regulator targeting unapproved activity. 

The Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has taken enforcement action against Starscream, in the latest example of the Dutch gambling regulator targeting unapproved activity.

The Saint Lucia-based operator has been ordered to immediately cease offering unlicensed gambling in the Netherlands, or face a weekly penalty of €280,000 ($317,000, up to a maximum of €840,000 ($953,000).

Dutch bettors had been targeted via the rantcasino.com, sugarcasino.com, and allstarcasino.com websites without a Netherlands license in place.

Without this approval, gambling operators are not permitted to offer services in the country. 

A probe launched by the KSA in June 2024 revealed the sites could be accessed, funds deposited, and bets permitted, all without encountering any regulatory issues or technical measures to prevent access from Netherlands-based players.

The process was repeated three months later, with the findings unchanged.

Despite some measures materializing on two of Starscream’s sites, the KSA deemed the overall activity to be illegal, leading to the direct punitive action. 

Tough action against illegal offers

The severe financial penalty has been imposed as a deterrent and a warning to other companies to get their house in order. The fine levied on Starscream was set at €280,000 per week, up to a maximum of €840,000. 

“The Netherlands has a regulated gambling market to better protect players,” said the KSA. 

“We are therefore taking tough action against illegal offers. With a penalty payment, illegal offers are often quickly stopped. Providers may also be fined for the period during which the illegal offer was available.”

The regulator takes the position that the financial gains from illicit operations can be significant, so the size and extent of the penalty should reflect the potential profits being accrued.

In recent days, the KSA issued a landmark €734,000 ($833,248) fine to an operator for failing to protect young adults from gambling harm and excessive losses, while earlier this month, it confirmed that 20 illegal gambling apps have been removed since the start of the year.

Techno Offshore was also fined 1.2m for operating in the Netherlands without the required license.

Image credit: Grok/X

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

