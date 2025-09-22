Home Kalshi backtracks on student ambassador program after backlash

Kalshi backtracks on student ambassador program after backlash

College students

Kalshi has swiftly deleted a social media post and sign-up form relating to a student ambassador program for US colleges.

Prediction market Kalshi announced in a now-deleted social media post that it was seeking ‘ambassadors’ across a number of US college campuses. Following backlash from some, the post and related webpage has now been taken down.

“Excited to welcome Yale, Harvard, Berkeley, Penn, Cornell, UVA, Michigan, Texas, Stanford, and NYU clubs into our ecosystem to both trade and build,” the company posted on the social media platform X, as reported by Gambling Harm. “College campuses are the best place to spark new financial movements and will play a key role in bringing the next 100M users to prediction markets.”

The post on X linked to a webpage where students could sign up to promote Kalshi on their campuses, seemingly seeking influencers by asking users to provide links to social media profiles. While sports betting is typically only open to those aged 21 and over, Kalshi – as a prediction platform rather than a traditional betting site – is open to users aged 18 and over.

Kalshi courts the betting market

Appealing to users aged under 21 is another way that Kalshi can offer betting-style services where regulated sportsbooks can’t. The platform is facing lawsuits for allegedly offering illegal sports betting in states like Massachusetts where the practice is banned.

Yet Kalshi has backing from powerful figures in the US, with Donald Trump Jr sitting on the board in an advisory capacity, as well as injecting a substantial amount in financially via 1789 Capital. Kalshi is also currently working with the CFTC to provide more sports betting services.

Ahead of the 2025/26 NFL season, Kalshi has made sports bets a central point of its marketing, with social media ads running about its NFL betting available nationwide. The types of bets available are similar to those available on regular sportsbooks, sparking criticism in some states that the contracts are essentially unlicensed gambling services.

Readwrite has reached out to Kalshi for comment.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Gift cards
Canadian gift card sports betting investigation leads to two arrests
Rachael Davies
Macau casinos
Macau’s economy booms with gaming and casino revenue reaching a post-pandemic high
Rachael Davies
kuwait skyline
Kuwait cracks down on online gambling with new investigation team
Rachael Davies
Casino chips
Casino chips included in new ‘no tax on tips’ policy from US Treasury
Rachael Davies
Kalshi in New York
Kalshi to ramp up its sports betting operations with “critical” new hire
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gift cards
Betting

Canadian gift card sports betting investigation leads to two arrests
Rachael Davies20 minutes

Two men have been charged after Ontario authorities investigated suspicious betting activity and gift card fraud. Two men have been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software