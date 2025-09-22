Kalshi backtracks on student ambassador program after backlash

Kalshi has swiftly deleted a social media post and sign-up form relating to a student ambassador program for US colleges.

Prediction market Kalshi announced in a now-deleted social media post that it was seeking ‘ambassadors’ across a number of US college campuses. Following backlash from some, the post and related webpage has now been taken down.

“Excited to welcome Yale, Harvard, Berkeley, Penn, Cornell, UVA, Michigan, Texas, Stanford, and NYU clubs into our ecosystem to both trade and build,” the company posted on the social media platform X, as reported by Gambling Harm. “College campuses are the best place to spark new financial movements and will play a key role in bringing the next 100M users to prediction markets.”

The post on X linked to a webpage where students could sign up to promote Kalshi on their campuses, seemingly seeking influencers by asking users to provide links to social media profiles. While sports betting is typically only open to those aged 21 and over, Kalshi – as a prediction platform rather than a traditional betting site – is open to users aged 18 and over.

Kalshi courts the betting market

Appealing to users aged under 21 is another way that Kalshi can offer betting-style services where regulated sportsbooks can’t. The platform is facing lawsuits for allegedly offering illegal sports betting in states like Massachusetts where the practice is banned.

Yet Kalshi has backing from powerful figures in the US, with Donald Trump Jr sitting on the board in an advisory capacity, as well as injecting a substantial amount in financially via 1789 Capital. Kalshi is also currently working with the CFTC to provide more sports betting services.

Ahead of the 2025/26 NFL season, Kalshi has made sports bets a central point of its marketing, with social media ads running about its NFL betting available nationwide. The types of bets available are similar to those available on regular sportsbooks, sparking criticism in some states that the contracts are essentially unlicensed gambling services.

Readwrite has reached out to Kalshi for comment.

Featured image: Unsplash