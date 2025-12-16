Home JOI Gaming fined massive €400,000 by Ksa for ‘violating role model ban’

JOI Gaming fined massive €400,000 by Ksa for ‘violating role model ban’

A close-up photograph of the Netherlands flag waving. JOI Gaming fined massive €400,000 by Ksa for 'violating role model ban'. Ksa are now calling on operators to stop 'share your bet' feature

The gaming regulator in the Netherlands, Kansspelautoriteit (Ksa), has slapped JOI Gaming Limited with a massive €400,000 fine as they accuse the brand of using role models in advertising JACK’s Racing Day.

The gaming company offers casino games and a sportsbook under the Dutch Remote Gambling Act and has been licensed by the Ksa since 2021.

Now, though, the gambling authority says there were several role models present in the advertising of JACK’s Racing Day which is Europe’s largest combined car, motorcycle, and karting event that takes place each year.

“For example, role models signed caps with the logo and brand name JACK’S. Photos have also been posted on the website and social media channels of JACK’S Racing Day on which role models pose with hostesses in corporate clothing with the JACK’S logo,” the KSA explains in its announcement about the monetary fine.

Use of role models is prohibited, Ksa explains in JOI Gaming fine announcement

In the Netherlands, the use of role models in gambling advertisements is prohibited and there are strict rules on this subject. Role models could include famous people, (former) professional footballers or influencers. The Ksa states these people can be an example of success, behavior, or a dream lifestyle for impressionable young adults.

“In high-risk games of chance, such as online gambling, the use of role models is therefore prohibited. For games of chance with a lower risk, such as lotteries, they may be used under strict conditions,” the regulator says.

According to the news release on the matter, the Ksa had previously imposed a penalty payment on JOI Gaming Limited with the announcement to immediately remove these social posts. The company complied with the ask.

JOI Gaming requested an interim injunction from the court, with this having been partially awarded which is why the fine is only now being made public.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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