Jockey Joe Talamo announced as new FanDuel TV racing analyst

The American jockey Joe Talamo was announced this week (August 11) as a new full-time host and racing analyst at FanDuel TV.

The 35-year-old has had over 2,300 career victories and earned $130 million in purse winnings, with more than two decades of racing experience.

Talamo was the first apprentice jockey to win a riding title at Fair Grounds and then went on to secure championships at tracks like Santa Anita and Ellis Park. He has 27 Grade I victories under his belt, with wins like the Breeders’ Cup Sprint and the Wood Memorial Stakes being some of the highlights.

He has also competed on the international stage in Japan, Hong Kong, and Dubai. He’s not a stranger to TV life though, as he started appearing on FanDuel TV on a freelance basis this year.

Now though, he will contribute to the company’s racing coverage, provide expert analysis, conduct interviews with industry figures, and create educational content for racing fans.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the FanDuel TV team and bring my lifelong passion for horse racing to fans nationwide,” said Talamo in a release.

“After more than 20 years in the saddle, stepping into this new role lets me share the stories, strategy, and split-second decisions that define this sport from the inside out. FanDuel TV’s dedication to authentic, expert-driven coverage is exactly what racing needs—and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Welcome to the @FanDuelTV Team @JoeTalamo ! A natural in the saddle, you've shown that same comfort and ease on Broadcasts with us. Above all, your genuineness conveyed on-air is experienced off-air by everyone who meets you. You’re a credit to the Horse Racing Industry and the… — Todd Schrupp (@ToddTVG) August 12, 2025

FanDuel TV has live sports and sports programming, with racing host Todd Schrupp welcoming Joe to the team and stating that he’s a ‘credit to the Horse Racing Industry.’

“Joe represents exactly what we seek in our racing coverage: the unique expertise of a winning jockey, paired with an engaging personality to connect with both seasoned handicappers and newcomers to the sport,” said Michael Shiffman, Senior Vice President of FanDuel TV.

“His track record speaks for itself, and his ability to evaluate complex racing strategy in an approachable way will be invaluable to our viewers.”

Featured Image: Credit to FanDuel Press