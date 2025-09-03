Jannik Sinner facing the Drake Curse after $330k US Open bet

Jannik Sinner’s prospects of further success at the US Open appear to be under threat from the ‘Drake Curse’ after the rapper posted on social media to reveal his latest big money punt.

Drake has wagered $300,000 on the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, backing him to go all the way at Flushing Meadows in New York in a repeat of his 2024 glory.

The ‘One Dance’ artist stands to receive around $507,000 if the Italian player goes on to secure his fifth major championship, which would represent his second US Open victory.

Janik Sinner has already completed four rounds, most recently defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 rout showed Sinner at his very best, leaving Bublik to declare, “He’s like an AI-generated player”, reflecting the very high level that the 24-year-old is currently operating at.

Sinner will take on his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final on Thursday.

Drake is back on Stake with madness.. $300k on Sinner! 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/WvgZOTb8Nt — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 3, 2025

What is the Drake Curse?

With the Drake Curse in play, Sinner will hope he is the man to break it (not that he will be paying much attention to the viral noise), which would be celebrated by the 38-year-old Canadian performer.

The rapper is infamous for placing big bets on sporting events – and often losing them – like he reminded everyone this week when he posted a screenshot on social media to reveal his US Open punt.

The Drake Curse saw $210,000 placed on American Taylor Fritz to beat Sinner in the 2024 US Open final, which didn’t go his way.

Drake is known to have made various high-profile losing bets over the years, with a frequent losing pattern creating the curse associated with his name.

In 2022, he lost $2 million Canadian dollars when Israel Adesanya faced a knockout loss by Alex Pereira.

At the World Cup in Qatar the same year, Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the final, but although Lionel Messi was the man to lift the trophy, they won on penalties, meaning the bet on the decider did not stand.

Back in February 2023, he wagered $400,000 on Jake Paul beating Tommy Fury by knockout. Fury won by decision.

Then last year, Drake lost $565,000 as he bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk, only for the Ukrainian to prevail.

The musician is known to have a relationship with the gambling platform Stake, but his $8 million loss over the space of four weeks reflects the tangled web of a problem with celebrities promoting gambling.

Image credit: olly_tennis_/X