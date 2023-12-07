Iphone 15 Pro to get big focusing boost shortly

Owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to get a boost on the telephoto camera lens on the handset, meaning improved snaps for capturing moving objects.

The software update, iOS 17.2, will also improve your selfies and portrait shots and is expected to be rolled out ahead of the end of the year, as reported by Tech Radar, although Apple has not specified an exact release date.

The upgrade will deliver “improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small, faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are two of the most advanced, best camera phones on the market just now, so this news of a further increase in their capabilities will delight those that have either of the handsets.

Performance boost for iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro users will benefit from capturing sharper (and moving) objects more quickly than before, reducing unnecessary blur and time spent editing photos, later.

These improvements show that there are further gains to be made with the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro series so if you are considering upgrading your Apple device now, you may want to wait on the 16 Pro when it lands in 2024.

Moving on from the camera, one particularly exciting addition is the arrival of the spatial video feature as part of 17.2.

That will enable users to watch content on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset, which is expected to be announced within the early stages of next year. The product was first introduced in June with a pledge that Vision Pro will “let users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.”

Other new features to come with the iOS 17.2 update include a new journal app, improvements to AirDrop, an iMessage update, as well as the addition of an ‘Action Button.’