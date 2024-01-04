Intel spins out new AI software company Articul8

Tech giant Intel announced on Wednesday (Jan 3) the launch of Articul8, a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company focused on enterprise customers.

Spun out from Intel’s own research and development efforts, Articul8 received backing from investment firm DigitalBridge and other investors in a bid to commercialize AI technology tailored for business settings, the company announced.

What does Articul8 AI do?

Intel worked with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to create an AI system prototype that can read text and images. The system uses Intel hardware and open-source and proprietary AI models. It runs securely inside business data centers. After customizing the system for BCG over the past year, developers adapted it for other enterprise customers across industries like finance, aerospace, and telecom.

The new firm promises an AI product “built from the ground up” for enterprise, optimized for fast deployment, scalability, security, and cost-effectiveness. The system keeps customer data, model training, and inferences within existing security perimeters. Articul8 supports cloud, on-premises, or hybrid AI deployments.

The microprocessor maker and Articul8 will continue working closely together under a strategic partnership, with plans to utilize Articul8’s platform internally and also sell it jointly to customers. The spinout represents Intel’s latest move to seek outside investment and partnerships for tech initiatives as it pushes into software and services to boost the appeal of its hardware.

Former Intel VP and GM Arun Subramaniyan will lead Articul8 as its inaugural CEO. The launch aligns with CEO Pat Gelsinger’s plans to deliver advanced AI offerings that can compete with rivals like Nvidia, making Intel silicon more enticing across verticals.

“Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8,” said Gelsinger.

Intel is one of many Silicon Valley companies making inroads in the AI space. They have already developed specialized AI hardware like its Neural Network Processor (NNP) chips and its Habana labs division focuses specifically on machine learning chips.

Featured Image: Pexels