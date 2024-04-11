Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Instagram will start blurring nude images sent to teens

Instagram will start blurring nude images sent to teens

A smartphone with a 'warning explicit content' warning on screen alongside an instagram logo. The background is a blurred night cityscape
Instagram will blue nude images sent via DMs to teens

Instagram is taking significant steps to stop the receiving and sending of nude images to teens by announcing plans to automatically detect and blur explicit photos through its DM (direct messaging) service.

The function is expected to be tested in the coming weeks to be rolled out across the globe in the next few months, reports the Wall Street Journal. It’s the latest move from parent company Meta to fight harmful content on its platforms directed at minors. In January the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, implemented DM restrictions to curtail adults being able to message under 18s.

The latest plan aims to discourage users from exchanging explicit photos with potential strangers and to combat the rising issue of “sextortion” scams targeting minors.

Instagram will enable this feature by default for accounts associated with teenage users, while adult users will be encouraged to opt-in.

Instagram's new blurred image function
Instagram’s new blurred image function

How will Instagram’s nude image blur function work?

When a teen receives a nude image via direct message, the picture will appear blurred, accompanied by a pop-up message guiding how to block the sender, report the chat, and a reminder that they should not feel pressured to respond.

Similarly, users attempting to send nude images will receive a warning about the potential dangers and the option to unsend the picture.

Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, told the WSJ: “It is our hope that this feature will educate people about the potential for abuse of these images and to help them spot potential scammers,”

The move is particularly timely given the alarming rise in financial sextortion cases. In 2023 the USA’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 186,819 reports of online enticement – the category that includes sextortion. Teen boys have been the primary targets of these scams, with the FBI attributing at least 20 teen suicides in the US to sextortion.

In addition to the blurring feature, Instagram is developing technology to identify accounts that may engage in sextortion scams, automatically hiding messages from these flagged accounts to protect teen recipients.

Featured Image:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

Related News

A smartphone with a 'warning explicit content' warning on screen alongside an instagram logo. The background is a blurred night cityscape
Instagram will start blurring nude images sent to teens
Sam Shedden
An Apple logo with red alert symbols around it to symbolize a spyware attack. Dramatic in tone
Apple issues mercenary spyware threat alert
Sam Shedden
Person holding an iPhone running TikTok.
‘TikTok Notes’ to battle Instagram with new photo app
Sophie Atkinson
Google launches advanced Arm-based 'Axion' chip. Digital illustration of a Google Arm-based Axion processor chip, designed in blue, red, yellow, and green, on a white background.
Google launches advanced Arm-based ‘Axion’ chip
Suswati Basu
A product image of the Apple Vision Pro, which resembles a large pair of black goggles.
Apple Vision Pro app developers are blocked from certain data, but users should be grateful
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A smartphone with a 'warning explicit content' warning on screen alongside an instagram logo. The background is a blurred night cityscape
Big Tech

Instagram will start blurring nude images sent to teens
Sam Shedden38 seconds

Instagram is taking significant steps to stop the receiving and sending of nude images to teens by announcing plans to automatically detect and blur explicit photos through its DM (direct...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.