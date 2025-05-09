Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Indian Premier League (IPL) halts competition as Pakistan tensions hit boiling point – betting markets will be hit hard

Indian Premier League (IPL) halts competition as Pakistan tensions hit boiling point – betting markets will be hit hard

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the country’s top cricket tournament, has been put on hold as mounting tensions with Pakistan put people at risk. This comes as the Indian army claims it had “repulsed” drone attacks from Pakistan.

The tit-for-tat firing of weapons has resulted in an estimated “40-50 soldiers” from India being killed by retaliatory strikes. Pakistan had launched this attack after India shelled the country on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the IPL said:

“The remainder of ongoing IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.”

Cricket sportsbooks look to take a hit

However, the pausing of the Indian Premier League will have a knock-on effect for the sportsbook business. The two countries’ love of cricket cannot be overstated, with the Pakistan Super League now moved to the United Arab Emirates for the remainder of the season.

In April, Betfair Exchange had its “biggest sports event of all time” with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs the Mumbai Indians. Betfair saw £218 million ($289 million) matched on the game, making it the “first time” the company has crossed that £200 million threshold.

The sportsbook also showed off a bar chart, showing the five biggest events the company has provided wagering for, with four stemming from the IPL. The only other game that wasn’t part of the IPL still involved Pakistan, with the Australia vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match in 2023.

With the IPL paused, there’s potential for a massive hole in the gambling world to suddenly appear. The Blask Index, a key metric system for player interest and market moves, had found that it jumped from 1.6m to 2.39m. With the ongoing potential for an all-out war to occur, gambling on cricket might not be on people’s minds.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

WWE Backlash betting odds: John Cena headlines post-WrestleMania show
Joel Loynds
A shot of a person in Thailand betting online. He is sitting at a desk with a laptop. The laptop screen displays a betting website. There is a smartphone next to the laptop. The room has a poster of a sports event on the wall.
UK Gambling Commission sees rise in several betting figures compared to previous year
Sophie Atkinson
Ygam logo on the left, with TSB Bank logo on the right. Pink background behind the logos.
Project launches to raise financial awareness of in-game spending
Sophie Atkinson
Hyderabad, India
Indian police revive Chinese online betting probe into $53 million racket
Rachael Davies
IBIA presents Q1 2025 report on suspicious betting
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

WWE Backlash betting odds: John Cena headlines post-WrestleMania show
Joel Loynds3 minutes

WWE is back with its follow-up to WrestleMania, with Backlash. The entire landscape has shifted just a tad since Las Vegas, with John Cena now in his record-breaking 17th championship...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.