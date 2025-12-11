The Honolulu Police Department has taken to social media to share they have shut down an illegal gambling operation on Kawaiaha’o Street in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They say officers executed a search warrant on what they describe to be an ‘illegal gambling establishment’ on Tuesday (December 9), which saw two people arrested along with the seizure of multiple gaming machines, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

HPD Shuts Down Illegal Gambling Operation on Kawaiahaʻo Street Read more here: https://t.co/EWkRsE4qa8 To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form: https://t.co/YmaRluhyZV. pic.twitter.com/fA2g5Xzw8y — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) December 11, 2025

A 58-year-old woman from the Kāneʻohe area and a 29-year-old male from the Aiea area have been arrested on suspicion of “Promoting Gambling in the Second Degree and Possession of a Gambling Device.” The police say the arrests were made without incident.

Honolulu illegal gambling machines seizure comes just days after another

At around 5 pm, the Narcotics/Vice Division Gambling Detail, with assistance from the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit, Forfeiture Detail, Airport Operations Group, and the Specialized Services Division, served a search warrant on an alleged illegal game room located on the street.

During the search operation, the police department says “officers recovered 16 gambling machines with an estimated combined value of $135,000, along with $3,910 in cash.”

Within the social media post, the Honolulu Police Department say they remain committed to addressing illegal gambling operations that negatively impact the safety and quality of life in our communities.

Ewa Beach Gambling Bust: 18 Machines, Cash Seized, and One Arrested To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form: https://t.co/YmaRluhyZV. Read more: https://t.co/Fhf2Flx3C5 pic.twitter.com/zBPCcxBrzm — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) December 5, 2025

This announcement comes just days after 18 gambling machines were seized following a search warrant in Ewa Beach, which were reported to have an estimated combined value of $155,000. This happened on December 3, 2025, with the HPD officers from the Narcotics Vice Division, assisted by the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and the Specialized Services Division, having executed a search warrant on Old Fort Weaver Road.

During the search, the gambling machines were seized along with over $5,000 in cash. A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of “Promoting Gambling in the Second Degree and Possession of a Gambling Device, according to a police update.

Featured Image: Via Honolulu Police Department Facebook post