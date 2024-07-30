Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
tl;dr

  • Grayscale Investments has lost over $20.4 billion in outflows from its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, according to Farside Investors.
  • GBTC has averaged losses of $137.7 million per day over seven months, while other spot Bitcoin ETFs see net positive flows.
  • ETHE has lost $1.72 billion in five days, with outflows expected to peak soon, indicating a potential bullish short-term outlook.

Leading crypto-specific asset manager Grayscale Investments has lost over $20.4 billion through outflows from its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to data gathered from Farside Investors, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) has lost $137.7 million per day on average over the seven months since its conversion from a close-ended fund. The other spot Bitcoin ETFs keep mostly seeing net positive capital flows.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) specifically tops the chart when it comes to assets under management, with $19.93 billion in Bitcoin. It is followed by Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with its $9.9 billion, Cathie Wood’s ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) with $2.6 billion and the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) currently holding $2.09 billion.

Farside Investors data also shows that Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) has so far fared similarly. ETHE has lost $1.72 billion in just five days, leading to Grayscale’s derivatives losing $20.58 billion to outflows. The product has lost 18.7% of their initial seed funds of nearly $9.2 billion.

Steno Research senior analyst Mads Eberhardt expects this rate of outflows out of Grayscale’s ETFs to cease by Aug. 2. Furthermore, he sees such outflows as a reason to be bullish in the short-term.

Eberhardt further explained that the outflows from Grayscale’s crypto derivatives have already substantially diminished. He further explained:

Since the Grayscale Ethereum ETF has experienced a much higher outflow relative to AUM, we believe that peak outflow will occur sometime this week.

Pseudonymous trader Evanss6 shared a similar outlook. He compared data from the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. He concluded that “Grayscale selling is finite.”

The report follows recent data showing that on their second day of trading, United States-based spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $113.3 million. This negative trend registered in the overall Ethereum ETF market was largely driven by significant withdrawals from Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust alone.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski
High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns
High-Potential Meme Coin Presales That Could Offer Explosive Returns – $MGMES, $SHIBASHOOT, and $PEPU
Alvin Hemedez
Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million – Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Alvin Hemedez
$CATDOG Surges 22% and Ranks Among Hot Pairs on DEXTools Amid Pepe Unchained Presale Surge
CatDog Token Rallies 22%, Climbing DEXTools Rankings as Pepe Unchained Presale Heats Up
Alvin Hemedez
Hawk Tuah Token's Rapid Rise and Fall as New Pepe-Themed Meme Coin Hits $6 Million Presale Milestone
Hawk Tuah Token’s Rapid Rise and Fall as New Pepe-Themed Meme Coin Hits $6 Million Presale Milestone
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Fallout 76 Vault Suit, seen in the Fallout 76 trailer from 2018. The suit is blue with metallic numbers reading 76.
Gaming

Fallout game series pulls 500 million users, Microsoft CEO tells investors
Owen Good27 mins

Microsoft is still crediting Amazon Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated Fallout adaptation with driving a wave of interest to the role-playing game series. In a quarterly call with investors on Tuesday, chief...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.