Google Search launches new features to tackle deepfakes

A visually striking poster featuring the Google Search logo, with the iconic multicolor letters seemingly melting and distorting. In the background, an abstract, glitchy face emerges, made up of pixelated blocks and vibrant colors. The overall effect is a blend of digital chaos and technological innovation, evoking a sense of futuristic dystopia., poster
TL:DR

  • Google aims to simplify removing non-consensual explicit deepfakes from search results.
  • Systems will also filter out explicit results and duplicates of removed deepfake images.
  • Google will lower rankings for sites hosting explicit fake content and demote frequent offenders.

Google is cracking down on deepfakes. The search giant has announced plans to make it easier to remove non-consensual sexually explicit content at scale.

In the announcement, published through the Google Blog, product manager Emma Higham says change has been brought to combat the new form of abuse.

Deepfakes are where a person’s face or body has been digitally altered into a photo or video. These are usually sexually explicit and are used maliciously or to spread false information.

While people have long been able to request the removal of images from Search, new systems have been developed to make the process easier.

Higham explains: “When someone successfully requests the removal of explicit non-consensual fake content featuring them from Search, Google’s systems will also aim to filter all explicit results on similar searches about them.

“In addition, when someone successfully removes an image from Search under our policies, our systems will scan for – and remove – any duplicates of that image that we find.”

This means copies of the image can be tackled at the same time, stopping the deepfake in its track.

Higham says this has been tested and “already proven to be successful in addressing other types of non-consensual imagery.

“These efforts are designed to give people added peace of mind, especially if they’re concerned about similar content about them popping up in the future.”

Google Search will lower rankings for websites reported for deepfakes

Google is making it harder for the images to even appear in search results too as these fake content creations will be lowered in the rankings.

“First, we’re rolling out ranking updates that will lower explicit fake content for many searches.

“For queries that are specifically seeking this content and include people’s names, we’ll aim to surface high-quality, non-explicit content — like relevant news articles — when it’s available.

“The updates we’ve made this year have reduced exposure to explicit image results on these types of queries by over 70%. With these changes, people can read about the impact deepfakes are having on society, rather than see pages with actual non-consensual fake images.”

Google will be demoting sites that receive a high volume of removals for fake explicit imagery, preventing them from being shown when searched for.

While these new features mark a major change, Higham says “there’s more work to do to address this issue,” with more solutions to be developed going forward.

Image Credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

