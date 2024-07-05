Google Pixel 9 tipped to launch with ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Google Pixel smartphones have previously been beset with some issues that have been repeated through different generations of the series.

Aspects such as outdated camera sensors, limited wide cameras, and sluggish charging speeds have been reported while another problem has been the temperamental fingerprint sensor.

As featured by Android Authority, Google appears set to apply a fix for the upcoming Pixel 9 Series with the introduction of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It has been claimed the upgrade in biometric security will be rolled out to the full range, including the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the new Pixel 9 Pro XL.

They will all be equipped with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008) sensor, with the ultrasonic feature reportedly more resilient and better performing than optical sensors. They are said to be faster, more accurate, and less impacted by moisture or residue on the user’s finger.

Signal of intent from Google

This addition will go some way to addressing some previous criticism aimed at the tech giant, and the Pixel range in particular. They will now be equipped with the same technology present in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, which could be a signal of Google’s intentions.

It is currently lagging behind Samsung, Apple, and Motorola on the list of top phone sales for 2024, but the company could aim to convince the market that it is aiming to match the quality and performance of its competitors.

Not all Google devices will receive the improved feature, with the Pixel Fold 2 tipped to retain its side capacitive sensor.

The timing of the sensor upgrade appears set to be aligned with the unveiling of the Pixel 9 series, mooted for August 13. This is an earlier-than-usual launch for Google as it seeks to secure a bigger slice of the smartphone market.

Image credit: Via Ideogram