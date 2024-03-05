Google introduces new search update to comply with EU tech rules

Google has introduced changes to its search results and unveiled new features for app developers, enabling them to advertise their offerings on third-party applications and competitor app marketplaces. This move comes as the company attempts to comply with landmark EU regulations to restrain the influence of major tech firms.

In a blog post, the tech giant stated that there are 20 product changes, “including the introduction of dedicated units and chips to help users find comparison sites in areas like flights, hotels and shopping.” However, it added that some features, such as the Google Flights unit, had been removed.

Google is among several leading tech companies that must adhere to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by March 7. Others include Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and TikTok owner ByteDance.

What features has Google introduced?

In January, the California-based company published several new features to its range of services, but they were only available to those in the EU. In the statement, Google said that changes to search results would increase traffic for major intermediaries and aggregators. In contrast, hotels, airlines, merchants, and restaurants will experience a decrease in traffic.

In addition to this, users will be asked for their consent to allow Google to share their data across Google products and services. The Alphabet-owned company explained, “Users may also see new consent banners asking them whether they would like to link their Google services.”

The DMA also requires gatekeeper operating systems to allow users to use third-party apps and app stores. This means that app developers can implement alternative billing systems instead of being restricted to the Google Play Store. A new program will also enable them to direct European users from the app to external platforms to promote their products.

This week, Google is set to introduce data portability software in Europe, simplifying the process for developers to transfer user data to a third-party app or service.

While Google said it will continue to work with the European Commission, it added, “We have approached compliance with transparency and meaningful product changes, even where we have concerns that some rules will reduce the choices available to people and businesses in Europe.”

