Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home European Union launches another TikTok probe

European Union launches another TikTok probe

TL:DR

  • EU opens probe on TikTok Lite under Digital Services Act (DSA).
  • TikTok failed to provide required risk assessment to EU Commission.
  • Commission threatens suspension of TikTok Lite in Europe if risks not mitigated.

After launching TikTok Lite in France and Spain without the proper risk assessments in place, the European Union has opened a probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

TikTok Lite is a version of the video-sharing platform with daily tasks that users can undertake to earn points, which can then be converted into currency. It has been available in Asia for several years but has just been launched in select European countries.

Last week, the European Commission (the bloc’s executive arm) requested information from TikTok, namely the required risk assessment, with a 24-hour deadline which TikTok failed to comply with.

They were required to provide a risk assessment report that all designated Very Large Online Platforms must provide before launch, as well as a document that includes “measures to mitigate any potential systemic risks” according to the Commission’s press release.

The Commission’s concern arises from the potentially addictive nature of the app and its reward system, particularly when it comes to children. Even though the rewards app is only intended for use by those over 18, the Commission cited the “suspected absence of effective age verification mechanisms on TikTok” as a cause for concern.

European commissioner Thierry Breton shared on X that they believe TikTok Lite to be “toxic and addictive, in particular for children.” He continued, “Unless TikTok provides compelling proof of safety —which it failed to do until now—we stand ready to trigger DSA interim measures including the suspension of the TikTokLite “reward program.”

“We are disappointed with this decision – the TikTok Lite rewards hub is not available to under 18s, and there is a daily limit on video watch tasks. We will continue discussions with the Commission.” said a TikTok spokesperson to Euractiv.

What happens next between TikTok and the European Union?

Because TikTok failed to supply documentation which should have been provided before the launch of the app, the Commission “suspects a prima facie infringement of the DSA and considers that there are risks of serious damage for the mental health of users.”

TikTok has been given until April 24 to provide the necessary documentation and satisfy the Commission that risks have been sufficiently mitigated. If they do not, the Commission will suspend operations of TikTok Lite in Europe pending assessment, with the potential to renew the suspension if “necessary and proportionate.”

TikTok is also currently under fire in the US, with legislation moving to the Senate that would require its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell within a time limit, over national security concerns.

Meanwhile, another social network, Elon Musk’s X, is in a heated dispute with two national governments: Brazil and now Australia over content on the platform.

Featured image: generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

European Union launches another TikTok probe
Ali Rees
Black and white side profile headshot of Elon Musk. The background is coloured with an Australian flag behind him
Elon Musk clashes with Australia, branded an ‘arrogant billionaire’
Sam Shedden
What is Snapchat's My AI function and how to remove it for good. An illustration of Snapchat's mascot, Ghostface Chillah, depicted as a friendly ghost holding a speech bubble that reads, "Time for a break! I’m off Snapchat for now." The background features a complex pattern of blue digital circuitry, symbolizing the integration of advanced technology such as AI into the app. The image combines the iconic imagery of Snapchat with a representation of the digital technology powering its features.
What is Snapchat’s My AI and how to remove it for good
Suswati Basu
Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says. An image of Pavel Durov, against a blue background with geometric shapes, including circles and a stylized paper plane which is a recognizable symbol of the messaging app Telegram. The individual appears to be in mid-speech, possibly during an interview or announcement, as indicated by the earpiece and microphone. The image's accompanying text suggests that this person is discussing the significant growth of the messaging platform, predicting that Telegram will reach a billion users within a year.
Telegram set to reach billion users in a year, founder says
Suswati Basu
An Apple logo with red alert symbols around it to symbolize a spyware attack. Dramatic in tone
Apple issues mercenary spyware threat alert
Sam Shedden

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Apps

European Union launches another TikTok probe
Ali Rees7 seconds

After launching TikTok Lite in France and Spain without the proper risk assessments in place, the European Union has opened a probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA). TikTok Lite...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.