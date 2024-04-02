Subscribe
Home Google Deepmind CEO says AI industry is full of ‘hype’ and ‘grifting’

Google Deepmind CEO says AI industry is full of ‘hype’ and ‘grifting’

an empty corporate meeting room. A screen at the back of the room says: Is AI industry over-hyped? the Google logo is on one of the meeting room walls, 3d render

The CEO of Google’s AI division Deepmind, Sir Demis Hassabis, has called out the amount of hype circulating the industry, sometimes obscuring the genuine developments.

Having co-founded Deepmind in 2010, Sir Demis has years of experience in the field of AI, well before machine learning tools hit the mainstream. More and more everyday people can use AI tools in their lives but the very nature of something taking off to the extent that it has does lead to some confusion in what the future could hold.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sir Demis compares the AI explosion to the crypto boom of the last few years, highlighting that the billion-dollar investments into generative AI start-ups and products “brings with it a whole attendant bunch of hype and maybe some grifting”.

“Some of that has now spilled over into AI, which I think is a bit unfortunate. It clouds the science and the research, which is phenomenal,” the CEO continued. “In a way, AI’s not hyped enough but in some senses, it’s too hyped. We’re talking about all sorts of things that are just not real.”

The AI investment boom

This boom can largely be traced back to the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool in November 2022, bringing AI-powered chats to the mainstream for the first time. Other start-ups raced to release similar or competitive tools, backed by a massive round of a collectible $42.5bn in 2,500 AI start-up equity rounds from VC groups in 2023.

Major tech companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia have also risen to the challenge, each bringing their own AI innovation – as well as Google’s own push via Deepmind.

Whether under or over-hyped, it certainly seems to be true that the average person’s understanding of AI is somewhat limited. The future possibilities of AI leave a lot left to be discovered, something that Sir Demis himself is looking forward to.

“I think we’re only scratching the surface of what I believe is going to be possible over the next decade-plus,” Sir Demis stated. “We’re at the beginning, maybe, of a new golden era of scientific discovery, a new Renaissance.”

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

an empty corporate meeting room. A screen at the back of the room says: Is AI industry over-hyped? the Google logo is on one of the meeting room walls, 3d render
Google Deepmind CEO says AI industry is full of ‘hype’ and ‘grifting’
Rachael Davies
Image of UK and US statesmen shaking hands. The flags of both countries are seen in the background and a large electronic brain to represent AI is on a large screen. High detail., cinematic
UK and US sign landmark AI safety agreement
Rachael Davies
chatgpt welcome screen as seen on a laptop
You don’t need to log into ChatGPT anymore, but you’ll probably still want to
Rachael Davies
An image of a person's hand pointing at a smartphone. The screen displays a map with various red location pins indicating different places of interest or destinations. The map seems to be from a digital mapping service, enhanced with colorful icons, suggesting the use of AI for travel features. The background is a larger map with several red pins, and it appears to be a physical printout, contrasting with the digital version on the phone. Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Google enhances Maps with new AI travel features
Suswati Basu
Doctor Who and Companion
BBC in need of Sonic Screwdriver to fix the Doctor Who AI breakdown
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Hacker Coding looks like Sam Bankman-Fried SBF
Cryptocurrency

Sam Bankman-Fried: 'I never thought what I was doing was illegal'
Radek Zielinski27 mins

In a recent email interview with ABC News from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and former CEO of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, expressed remorse...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.