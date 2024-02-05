Google Bard to be rebranded as Gemini – reports

Google is reportedly set to introduce immediate changes to its Bard chatbot including a rebrand.

The AI assistant is one feature of Alphabet Inc’s many recent launches in the emerging competitive artificial intelligence (AI) space but it could be time for a makeover already.

A leaked document on X, formerly Twitter, has suggested major changes are imminent including a rebrand as Gemini, which is also the name of Google’s versatile full AI model.

Whilst no official announcement has been made, Android app developer Dylan Roussel shared the changelog dated February 7 (Wednesday) which included details of a Gemini App for Android “coming soon”.

Google added a new changelog for Bard, and — oh boy — it's a big one! The availability in Canada is awesome! That said I don't really understand the limitations with the app. That's disappointing as someone who lives in Europe. Oh by the way… https://t.co/xM2snHVYJ9 is real. pic.twitter.com/QKgKrRjmM4 — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) February 3, 2024

As stated in the document, Gemini Advanced would provide access to Gemini Ultra, the optimum version of the model which is “far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration.”

It is set for release in over 150 countries and optimized for the English language, initially at the start. The changelog indicates Gemini will also expand to Canada with the update of version 1.0.

Clarity over confusion?

Gemini has already been deployed within Bard, powering the assistant tool, but this gets to the crux of a problem for Google. Are its overlapping services and brands too complicated, in contrast to the relative simplicity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT? Quite possibly.

Google had placed Gemini as “the next step of our journey” into AI and boasted its “state-of-the-art capabilities”.

It is the dominant brand in terms of AI for Google so it would make sense if it were to effectively swallow Bard, however, it will be very interesting to see what emerges following this leaked memo.

There is no indication of any change to the names of the three layers of Gemini – Ultra, Pro, and Nano – but without Bard alone, the vista would become much clearer.

If Roussel is accurate, we won’t have long to see the full picture.

Featured image: Google