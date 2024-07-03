Languagesx
Genshin Impact 4.8: How to watch the live stream and what we can expect to see

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream details

It’s a hugely busy week for HoYoverse as not only does it have the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, but we are also getting the live stream that will tell us all we need to know about the latest version of Genshin Impact – 4.8.

If you are a Genshin player the live stream is always worth checking out, not only to find out what is upcoming in the game but also because during it, codes drop that allow you to get free Primogems in-game. Don’t worry if you can’t watch it though as we will be publishing the codes right here too. The codes generally only last a few hours so you will need to be on the ball, but as long as you don’t dally too much you should be fine.

When is the Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream?

The Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream will take place on July 5th. So far we have seen artwork featuring Nilou, Kirara, Lumine, and Emilie so we expect news on those.

The event will be streamed at 08.05 AM (UTC-4).

In a post on X, the Genshin teams said:

“Dear Traveler, it’s announcement time!

The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 07/05/2024 at 08:05 AM (UTC-4)! This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 4.8. It will also “drop” some redemption codes and other goodies!

Make sure to follow us, Traveler. We’ll see you there!
Twitch：https://twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial/schedule
YouTube：https://youtube.com/@GenshinImpact

What do we know about Genshin Impact 4.8?

So far we know that the update will be called Summertide Scales and Tales. The standard wave of Genshin Impact leaks we get before these events suggest Nilou and Navia could be on the first banner, but we will find out more about this by the end of the Special Program.

We will bring you those Primogems codes as they drop during the event.

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream details
