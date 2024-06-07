Languagesx
GameOn launches new app ahead of Euro2024 with $200,000 up for grabs

GameOn launches new app ahead of Euro2024 with $200,000 up for grabs

GameOn sportsbook promotional materials

GameOn, the fantasy gaming and sportsbook company, is about to open a new world of opportunity with the launch of a new app, GameOn Live Fantasy.

The app’s release is strategically timed to coincide with the European Football Championship (Euro 2024) on June 14 and offers a staggering $200,000 prize pool.

The Euros are the biggest sporting competition in soccer this year. Across several event locations, the best European teams will compete to see who comes out on top.

GameOn will allow fans of the beautiful game to pit their fantasy skills against one another across the event.

GameOn launches new app ahead of Euro2024

The GameOn Live Fantasy app launches on a big day in the calendar for soccer, as the Euros kick off. Host nation Germany take on a resilient Scotland team that battled their way to the tournament. They ousted Erling Haaland’s Norway and beat Spain across a hard-fought campaign to be a part of the Munich showcase.

GameOn will be watching the app’s metrics with keen eyes. According to the company, the launch is a beta, with a bigger launch set for August.

This coincides with the first La Liga campaign of soccer mega-star Kylian Mbappe, who recently signed for Champions League and Spanish champions Real Madrid. GameOn has the rights to the Spanish La Liga tournament.

The app will be powered by the $GAME token recently launched on KuCoin, Gate, and MEXC in collaboration with Sportsology.

“Hold $GAME and receive a reward multiplier based on your $GAME ownership tier. The more $GAME you hold, the greater your rewards,” said GameOn.

“GameOn Live Fantasy will change the way we play, headlined by true asset ownership, unified rewards, and interoperability between leagues,” said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. “Powered by $GAME, GameOn is built on web3 in a context fans are familiar with. We’re leveling up fantasy sports while onboarding the masses to blockchain.”

Earlier this year, Sportsology approved a lucrative multi-year deal for GameOn to collaborate on software development and purchase 59,000,000 $GAME tokens through a support agreement.

Those looking to join the waitlist and get more information can do so via the GameOn site.

Image: GameOn.

 

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

