Fox Corporation is teaming up with Kalshi to weave prediction market data into its news programming.

The partnership will bring Kalshi’s real-time forecasts into several Fox News Media outlets, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, and the streaming service Fox One. The company shared the details in an announcement released Tuesday (April 7).

Three of the largest news networks are now partnered with Kalshi.



Media is coalescing around prediction markets because they’re one of the best tools humanity has for understanding what’s actually happening. https://t.co/9Mz3DEAbVr — Brandon Beckhardt (@bebeckhardt) April 7, 2026

The move seems to reflect a wider change taking hold across the media industry, where probability-based data is starting to sit alongside traditional reporting and analysis.

Under the agreement, Fox will use Kalshi’s data to shape coverage of politics, the economy, and cultural developments. The forecasts come from trading activity on Kalshi’s platform, where users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes. Prices on those contracts are widely interpreted as the market’s collective sense of probability.

Bringing Kalshi data into Fox coverage

Kalshi positions its approach as a way to harness the “wisdom of the crowds,” giving probability estimates that can complement polling and expert commentary. The company has already gained traction in several newsrooms as a nonpartisan signal of how events might unfold, despite controversy.

“Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group.

“By integrating Kalshi’s real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform FOX One and across FOX News Media’s leading networks, we’re giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most.”

Fox says viewers will start seeing this data across both its broadcast and digital products, potentially reaching a massive audience. The company reports that Fox News Media alone connects with nearly 200 million people each month.

Kalshi, based in New York, is a federally-regulated prediction market. Users trade contracts priced between zero and one dollar, with those values reflecting perceived likelihoods of future events.

The platform has already partnered with other major outlets, including CNN and CNBC, as media companies experiment with market-based forecasting tools. At the same time, a U.S. congressman recently raised concerns in a public letter about the implications of integrating prediction markets into news coverage, particularly around ethics and potential influence.

Supporters argue these markets can aggregate scattered information more efficiently than polls or pundits, since participants have financial incentives tied to being correct. Critics, however, question whether that same incentive structure could introduce new risks.

Featured image: Fox / Kalshi via press release