Home Fox partners with Kalshi to bring prediction markets into news coverage

Fox partners with Kalshi to bring prediction markets into news coverage

Kalshi and Fox partnership announcement graphic with logos and “A new era of media” tagline on blue background

Fox Corporation is teaming up with Kalshi to weave prediction market data into its news programming.

The partnership will bring Kalshi’s real-time forecasts into several Fox News Media outlets, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, and the streaming service Fox One. The company shared the details in an announcement released Tuesday (April 7).

The move seems to reflect a wider change taking hold across the media industry, where probability-based data is starting to sit alongside traditional reporting and analysis.

Under the agreement, Fox will use Kalshi’s data to shape coverage of politics, the economy, and cultural developments. The forecasts come from trading activity on Kalshi’s platform, where users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes. Prices on those contracts are widely interpreted as the market’s collective sense of probability.

Bringing Kalshi data into Fox coverage

Kalshi positions its approach as a way to harness the “wisdom of the crowds,” giving probability estimates that can complement polling and expert commentary. The company has already gained traction in several newsrooms as a nonpartisan signal of how events might unfold, despite controversy.

“Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group.

“By integrating Kalshi’s real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform FOX One and across FOX News Media’s leading networks, we’re giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most.”

Fox says viewers will start seeing this data across both its broadcast and digital products, potentially reaching a massive audience. The company reports that Fox News Media alone connects with nearly 200 million people each month.

Kalshi, based in New York, is a federally-regulated prediction market. Users trade contracts priced between zero and one dollar, with those values reflecting perceived likelihoods of future events.

The platform has already partnered with other major outlets, including CNN and CNBC, as media companies experiment with market-based forecasting tools. At the same time, a U.S. congressman recently raised concerns in a public letter about the implications of integrating prediction markets into news coverage, particularly around ethics and potential influence.

Supporters argue these markets can aggregate scattered information more efficiently than polls or pundits, since participants have financial incentives tied to being correct. Critics, however, question whether that same incentive structure could introduce new risks.

Featured image: Fox / Kalshi via press release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Sports data operator at a workstation with blurred screens supporting prediction-market settlement
Sportradar Pitches Data Role in Prediction-Market Growth
ReadWrite
A person using a laptop displaying the Google search homepage.
Prediction Markets Face Google Ads Limits in Five States
ReadWrite
Hands review an unbranded prediction-market screen beside a laptop at a newsroom desk.
Post-Election Trading Puts Polymarket Volume Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Anonymous hand holding a blurred event-market phone outside a New Jersey courthouse
Kalshi Keeps New Jersey Sports Contracts Under Court Protection
ReadWrite
White football blocked by a red regulatory barrier, symbolizing Nevada licensing scrutiny of sports contracts
Kalshi’s Sports Contracts Face Nevada Licensing Challenge
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Sports data operator at a workstation with blurred screens supporting prediction-market settlement
News

Sportradar Pitches Data Role in Prediction-Market Growth
ReadWrite20 hours

Sportradar says it can benefit from prediction-market growth without relying on a single exchange, as sports made up about 82% of Kalshi’s U.S. prediction volume over the 12 months covered...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software