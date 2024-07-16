Languagesx
Former Premier League player launches Legendary Gaming Group

Former Premier League player launches Legendary Gaming Group

Bendtner launches Esports franchise

Former English Premier League player Nicklas Bendtner has launched Legendary Gaming Group.

The EPL journeyman had been playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive during the pandemic. According to Esports Insider, the former bit-part player has started his own gaming group.

Bendtner commented, “My own role in the company will be an active one, but what the exact title will be is not 100% decided yet, as it also depends on what roles the other sports profiles coming in will have.”

Bendtner hopes to hit the target with Esports company

The former Danish international has acquired New Breed Agency, Legendary Arena, and a gaming brand that is yet to be announced.

The new site, propped up by Morten Jensen, Bendtner, Atle Stehouer, Stephen Shine, and Jonas Rosbech, says:

“Legendary Gaming Group offers a premier esports experience, blending elite talent development, cutting-edge scouting, and thrilling events. We collaborate with top brands, NGOs, and sponsors to create impactful partnerships. Join us to elevate your gaming journey and be part of the future of esports innovation.”

Legendary Gaming Group has also snapped up Danish Esports organization Team Singularity. Stehouwer told Esports Insider:

“In October last year, I was able to obtain all the shares in Team Singularity as the previous majority owners were looking to sell their shares. I’m thrilled and honored to have found a proper home for Team Singularity under the Legendary Gaming Group wings and to have been able to bring a strong ownership group together to form the foundation of Legendary Gaming Group.”

Legendary Gaming Group will hope that Bendtner’s erratic form doesn’t continue into his Esports life. Before signing, Juventus’ director general Giuseppe Marotta told reporters, “Clearly, he isn’t the top player we wanted, but we needed reinforcements.”

Bendtner famously proved that point, winning the league with Juventus without scoring a single goal in all competitions.

Image: Legendary Gaming Group.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

