Counter-Strike 2 update adds first batch of community-made maps

Counter-Strike 2 update adds first batch of community-made maps

Counter-Strike 2 operators on the same team lined up pre-match, with their gamertags overhead

Counter-Strike 2 launched in September 2023, and on Wednesday, Valve Corp. announced that community-made maps were now being added to the game, carrying on a tradition from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and other games preceding this version of the tactical shooter.

The maps are Memento, which is themed to an Italian wedding (one imagines operators diving through a wedding cake like Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” music video) and Assembly, which takes place in an aircraft manufacture facility. Hope it’s not one of Boeing’s plants! Or a subcontractor for that matter.

split image showing community made-maps Memento and Assembly in Counter Strike 2

Then there’s Pool Day, which looks like a tight, close-quarters scrum set inside a health club.

"Pool day" a map in Counter-Strike 2, showing an outdoor pool at a health club

For the Quixotic (or is that pronounced key-HO-tick?), there’s Mills, a wide-open map apparently set in the Low Countries, and Thera, with Mediterranean Greek themes and tight, old-world city streets funneling into action spaces.

split screen image showing the maps Mills and Thera in Counter Strike 2. Mills has large windmills set in the Netherlands; Thera is a Mediterranean Greek village

Thera and Mills are in the Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch map groups; Memento and Assembly are in the Wingman map rotation, and Pool Day is an Arms Race map.

The community maps are part of an update that also makes it easier for players to earn badges. The MVP Panel, which calls out the best player in a match, gets a rework to celebrate the achievement, and players also have new ways to optimize their video settings.

Counter-Strike 2 is by far the most-played game on Steam, hitting an all-time peak of 1.8 million concurrent players last year, while logging a peak of 1.3 million players in just the past day. That’s more than double the playership of second-place PUBG Battlegrounds.

Featured image via Steam

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

