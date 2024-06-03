Flutter group CFO steps down as they need commitment to USA

As the New York Stock Exchange becomes the primary listing for shares by Flutter Entertainment, the group’s chief financial officer has stepped down as he can’t commit to spending extensive time in the United States.

Flutter is the world’s biggest online gambling group which owns some of the most well-known betting and gaming brands like US-based FanDuel.

In a directorate change, the board of Flutter announced the CFO transition and said it was in the company’s “best interests for Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson to step down from his role as Group CFO and Executive Director.”

This came about following a conversation about the “need for extensive executive management time to be spent in the United States.”

After a conversation with the CFO “concerning his ability to meet that requirement in light of his family commitments in the UK,” the decision to step down was taken.

Flutter appoints new Group Chief Financial Officer

Replacing him will be Rob Coldrake who was previously the chief financial officer of Flutter International, a role he had been in since 2020. Before that, he spent 14 years with TUI Travel.

Peter Jackson, CEO, welcomed Coldrake into the role: “I am delighted that Rob will become our next Group CFO.

“During his four years at Flutter, he has shown himself to be a CFO of exceptional caliber and his skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us. I would like to thank Paul for his contribution to the Group, particularly in relation to achieving our US primary listing, and I wish him and his family well.”

“The Board welcomes the appointment of Rob as Group CFO and is especially delighted we were able to develop such a high-quality executive within our own business. We look forward to working with him and the team in the future. I would also like to take the opportunity to wish Paul well and to thank him for his contribution to the Group,” said Chair, John Bryant.

Featured Image: Via LinkedIn