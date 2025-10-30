Five class action lawsuits filed against online sweepstakes casinos in 48 hours

Since Tuesday (October 28), five class action lawsuits have been launched against various operators of online sweepstakes casinos.

As detailed by betting and gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach, the entities facing the cases as defendants are:

FSG / Schorr (Utah)

The class action lawsuit filed in a federal court in Utah accuses FSG Digital and its co-founder, Seth Schorr, of running an illegal online sweepstakes casino called “JefeBet.” Under Utah law, people who lost money through this kind of operation can try to recover twice the amount of their financial losses.

5 class action lawsuits against the operators of online sweepstakes casino websites were filed within the last 48 hours. The defendants: 1) FSG/Schorr (Utah) 2) High 5 Games (Ohio)📸 3) Stake/Drake (Missouri) 4) Yellow Social Interactive/Pulsz (Utah) 5) Money Factory (Utah) pic.twitter.com/kTuxdWGOVi — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 29, 2025

The complaint states: “While Defendants advertise and promote the FSG Gambling Platform to persons in Utah as a legitimate online business, giving it an aura of legitimacy and legality to Plaintiff and Class members, the FSG Gambling Platform is actually a dangerous and plainly unlawful gambling enterprise.”

High 5 Games (Ohio)

Another class action suit was brought by Daryl Simonich on behalf of others against High 5 Games, LLC, in Ohio.

The plaintiff wants to recover the money that Ohio residents lost while playing High 5’s alleged illegal online gambling games. In the document, they are seeking “a ruling that High 5’s games violate federal law, and that High 5’s online terms of service set out the terms and conditions under which the illegal gambling is conducted are therefore unenforceable in a federal court.”

Yellow Social Interactive/Pulsz (Utah)

The plaintiff, Bailey Gardner, is suing Yellow Social Interactive Ltd. and YSI US, Inc. on behalf of herself and other individuals in a similar situation in Utah.

Money Factory (Utah)

Similarly, Nathan Walker has filed suit against The Money Factory LLC on behalf of himself and a group of similarly affected people in the same state. The complaint includes a demand for a jury trial.

The five class action lawsuits are generally of the same kind, alleging that the respective platforms are disguising illicit real-money gambling as legal, regulated ‘sweepstakes’ games.

As seen above, the case in Ohio has been brought against High 5 Games by the Plaintiff, Simonich.

The resident of Stark County is seeking redress and recovery of illegal gambling losses on behalf of himself and other Ohio residents due to the description in the official document that “High 5’s Games violate federal law” and the terms under which the gambling activity is “unenforceable in a federal court”.

The three cases in Utah follow the same themes, as does the one in Missouri, which carries even more weight due to the prominence of the individuals connected to the case.

Stake/Drake (Missouri)

A class action lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court claimed that online gambling site Stake.us, influencer Adin Ross, and Canadian rapper Drake were running an illegal online casino aimed at people in Missouri.

Now, Drake faces a second lawsuit this week, after a new class action case was filed in the Second Judicial District Court of New Mexico.

The fresh suit alleges that Sweepstakes Limited “conducts online casino gambling in open violation of New Mexico state gaming and consumer protection laws.”

It further asserts that the Stake.us platform is “a virtual clone of Stake.com,” with misleading branding to give users the impression of harmless gameplay instead of an illicit gambling setting.

Adin Ross has publicly reacted to the claims with a curt, direct response on a recent livestream:

“Read through the case yourself. It’s f**ing bullsh*t,” he blasted.

