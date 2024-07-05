Capcom’s dino-shooter Exoprimal wraps up all post-launch content plans

Well that didn’t take long. Exoprimal, Capcom’s multiplayer shooter starring dinosaurs as the bad guys, is wrapping up its live-service plans just one year after release.

In a note posted to the game’s official website, Capcom said Exoprimal would now recycle prior seasons’ content once season 4 ends on July 11.

This means the game is still supported, the servers are still on, and all modes of play are available, but it’s not getting anything new. So, as a multiplayer-only shooter, this basically means Exoprimal is finished. The old season passes of unlockable content (seasons 1 through 3) will go on sale again,.

“All gameplay modes will remain available to play,” Capcom said. “This includes the main Dino Survival mode, as well as endgame content such as Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion. If you’re playing alone or match with only a few other players, bots (AI-controlled Exofighters) will still be added so that you can fully enjoy the Hammerheads’ story and reach the ending.

Is Exoprimal still available to play?

Exoprimal, which invited comparisons to the Capcom-published series Dino Crisis from 20 years before, launched July 14, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

While the game does have a narrative and is playable solo it was designed primarily as a multiplayer, player-versus-environment (with PvP gameplay) shootout that would draw a crowd with a live-service content model. It wasn’t a critical flop, but it wasn’t a big commercial success, either.

Exoprimal has been available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers since its launch. Capcom said Exoprimal reached one million players about two weeks after its release. SteamDB says it hit a peak of about 5,000 concurrent users — that’s only for the PC version — back in November.

Featured image via Steam