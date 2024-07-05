Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Capcom’s dino-shooter Exoprimal wraps up all post-launch content plans

Capcom’s dino-shooter Exoprimal wraps up all post-launch content plans

a fighter in a futuristic suit of armor raises his assault rifle and aims down its sights in Exoprimal, the multiplayer shooter Capcom launched in 2023
tl;dr

  • Exoprimal, Capcom's dino-themed shooter, ends live-service plans a year after release.
  • Content from prior seasons will be recycled after season 4 ends on July 11.
  • The game remains supported with active servers, but no new content is planned.

Well that didn’t take long. Exoprimal, Capcom’s multiplayer shooter starring dinosaurs as the bad guys, is wrapping up its live-service plans just one year after release.

In a note posted to the game’s official website, Capcom said Exoprimal would now recycle prior seasons’ content once season 4 ends on July 11.

This means the game is still supported, the servers are still on, and all modes of play are available, but it’s not getting anything new. So, as a multiplayer-only shooter, this basically means Exoprimal is finished. The old season passes of unlockable content (seasons 1 through 3) will go on sale again,.

“All gameplay modes will remain available to play,” Capcom said. “This includes the main Dino Survival mode, as well as endgame content such as Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion. If you’re playing alone or match with only a few other players, bots (AI-controlled Exofighters) will still be added so that you can fully enjoy the Hammerheads’ story and reach the ending.

Is Exoprimal still available to play?

Exoprimal, which invited comparisons to the Capcom-published series Dino Crisis from 20 years before, launched July 14, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

While the game does have a narrative and is playable solo it was designed primarily as a multiplayer, player-versus-environment (with PvP gameplay) shootout that would draw a crowd with a live-service content model. It wasn’t a critical flop, but it wasn’t a big commercial success, either.

Exoprimal has been available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers since its launch. Capcom said Exoprimal reached one million players about two weeks after its release. SteamDB says it hit a peak of about 5,000 concurrent users — that’s only for the PC version — back in November.

Featured image via Steam

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Flight Simulator 2020 over Washington DC
Not upgrading to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024? Don’t worry, the current version will be supported until 2028
Paul McNally
Bloodborne running on a PS4 emulator on a PC
PlayStation 4 Emulator shadPS4 shaping up to run Bloodborne on the PC
Paul McNally
a fighter in a futuristic suit of armor raises his assault rifle and aims down its sights in Exoprimal, the multiplayer shooter Capcom launched in 2023
Capcom’s dino-shooter Exoprimal wraps up all post-launch content plans
Owen Good
A character in The First Descendant
How to get Void Shards in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
a meta quest 3 vr headset
Meta Quest 3 v67 update – here’s what’s in there
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Elon Musk with a red aura around him. The background is filled with European Union flags --ar 7:4
Social

Elon Musk's X set to get more warnings from EU
Ali Rees38 seconds

The European Union is set to issue a formal warning to Elon Musk's social media platform X for not adequately addressing harmful content. The action against X could result in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.