Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman. The image features Sam Altman on the left and Elon Musk on the right against a black background. Altman is shown in black and white, actively speaking and gesticulating, seemingly in the middle of an explanation. Behind him, a neon green cloud-like symbol is visible. Musk, depicted in color, appears serious and focused, dressed in a white shirt under a black suit.
Elon Musk hasn't revealed why he has dropped the lawsuit

Elon Musk has decided to drop his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, which he had initiated after claiming they deviated from their foundational mission of creating artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.

The Tesla CEO filed for the dismissal a day after voicing public disapproval of OpenAI’s new collaboration with Apple. He had originally sued Altman in February, and the lawsuit was progressing through the courts in California.

“Visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” he wrote on his social media platform X.

According to a court document reported by CNBC, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice. There was an upcoming hearing on Wednesday in San Francisco where the judge was set to consider the defendant’s motion to dismiss the case. The request by the billionaire did not specify his reasons for withdrawing the suit.

Musk had accused OpenAI’s early team of intending to develop AGI “for the benefit of humanity.” Still, it claimed it had shifted toward a profit-driven model under significant influence from Microsoft, its main investor.

The lawsuit centered on Musk’s assertion that Altman and OpenAI violated the organization’s original commitment to improving humanity’s welfare. He argued that OpenAI’s transformation into a profit-focused entity that aligned with Microsoft and restricted public access to its technologies breached this commitment.

In addition, last year Musk launched his own AI company, xAI, seen as a competitor to OpenAI, which recently secured $6 billion in a Series B funding round. Legal experts had expressed doubts about the validity of some of Musk’s claims in the lawsuit, such as the assertion that OpenAI had developed AI comparable to human intelligence.

OpenAI denies Elon Musk lawsuit claims

OpenAI had dismissed his accusations as “incoherent” and “frivolous”. In March, OpenAI released a blog post that displayed several of Musk’s early emails to the company, suggesting he recognized the need for substantial funding to support the development of AI models.

Featured image: Canva / U.S. Air Force / Trevor Cokley / TechCrunch

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman. The image features Sam Altman on the left and Elon Musk on the right against a black background. Altman is shown in black and white, actively speaking and gesticulating, seemingly in the middle of an explanation. Behind him, a neon green cloud-like symbol is visible. Musk, depicted in color, appears serious and focused, dressed in a white shirt under a black suit.
Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman
Suswati Basu
A hero shot of an iPhone with the Apple Intelligence logo
Apple Intelligence – everything you need to know about your iPhone’s new big brain
Paul McNally
Children's photos are being illegally used to train AI. A futuristic scene depicting five young children connected to a complex network of wires and electronic devices in a dimly lit server room. Each child is plugged into the system, suggesting they are part of a larger experiment or simulation. In front of them, there is a laptop displaying a symbol that represents artificial intelligence, indicating a connection between the children and AI technology. The atmosphere is somber and technologically advanced, emphasizing a sci-fi theme.
Children’s photos are being ‘illegally used to train AI’
Suswati Basu
Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns. The image features a stylized scene of a woman in a red shirt and black pants, examining documents with a magnifying glass. She appears focused, surrounded by scattered paper documents and Adobe logos pointing in different directions.
Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns
Suswati Basu
DuckDuckGo gives access to AI chatbots, pledging anonymity and privacy. The image shows a screenshot of a webpage from DuckDuckGo introducing a new feature called "DuckDuckGo AI Chat". This feature appears to be a chatbot interface within DuckDuckGo's search engine. The webpage highlights two key features of the AI Chat: "Private chats, anonymized by DuckDuckGo" and "No AI training on your conversations", indicating a focus on user privacy and data security. The user interface is clean and uses a soft color palette with icons representing privacy and chat functionalities.
DuckDuckGo gives access to AI chatbots, pledging anonymity and privacy
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman. The image features Sam Altman on the left and Elon Musk on the right against a black background. Altman is shown in black and white, actively speaking and gesticulating, seemingly in the middle of an explanation. Behind him, a neon green cloud-like symbol is visible. Musk, depicted in color, appears serious and focused, dressed in a white shirt under a black suit.
AI

Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman
Suswati Basu24 mins

Elon Musk has decided to drop his lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, which he had initiated after claiming they deviated from their foundational mission of creating artificial...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.