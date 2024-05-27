Languagesx
Elon Musk's xAI approaches $24B value with new funding round

Black and white headshot of Elon Musk's side profile on a background of white with stylised blue lines going across. Elon Musk's xAI eyes $24B valuation in funding round
Elon Musk teased that there is more expected in the coming weeks
tl;dr

  • Elon Musk's xAI eyes over $24B valuation in June funding round.
  • Previous $6B financing stalled; investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital.
  • Investments for product launch, infrastructure, R&D; Musk hints at more news.

Elon Musk‘s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is expected to complete a funding round in June, potentially valuing it at more than $24 billion, Bloomberg reports.

The company aimed to finalize a $6 billion financing earlier this month, but the completion of this deal, which started last year, has yet to occur.

The xAI funding round includes contributions from investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, as mentioned in a recent company blog post.

According to a statement from Musk on X, the company’s valuation before this round was $18 billion.

The funds will be allocated towards launching xAI’s initial products, developing advanced infrastructure, and boosting research and development for upcoming technologies, the company said.

In response to the funding news, Musk teased on X that “there will be more to announce in the coming weeks.”

xAI’s battle against OpenAI

xAI said it had experienced rapid development over the past year, as outlined in a recent blog post by the company. “From the announcement of the company in July 2023, to the release of Grok-1 on X in November, to the recent announcements of the improved Grok-1.5 model with long context capability, to Grok-1.5V with image understanding, xAI’s model capabilities have improved rapidly.”

The Grok chatbot was released to X Premium Plus users in December. Unlike traditional chatbots, Grok is reportedly programmed to exhibit a politically incorrect and witty personality, drawing inspiration from conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

“With the open-source release of Grok-1, xAI has opened doors for advancements in various applications, optimizations, and extensions of the model,” the company continued.

The billionaire was once closely associated with OpenAI as a co-founder, but he walked away years ago to follow his own path in AI development, with a bitter fallout ensuing. Musk has taken legal action against his former company and its incumbent CEO, Sam Altman, for allegedly reneging on its original purpose to build AI for the benefit of humanity and not for the pursuit of profit.

Consequently, the company added: “xAI is primarily focused on the development of advanced AI systems that are truthful, competent, and maximally beneficial for all of humanity. The company’s mission is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

Featured image: Midjourney

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

