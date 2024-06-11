Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices over OpenAI integration

Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices over OpenAI integration

a photo of several phones showing off apple intelligence features

Elon Musk has stated on X that if Apple goes forward with plans announced at WWDC24 to integrate Siri with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, he will ban Apple devices from his companies.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.” He then followed this up with “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

Musk has even gone so far as to reply to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, to express his displeasure. “Don’t want it. Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies.”

What is the actual integration between Siri and OpenAI?

However, it appears that Musk’s knee-jerk reaction is down to a misunderstanding about how the Siri-OpenAI integration will work. Apple announced Apple Intelligence at their conference this week, with several changes to Siri. One of the changes will be the ability for the assistant to recognize when a larger and more complex answer might be called for and to offer the user the option to have their question passed through to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The integration at an OS level that Musk is concerned about doesn’t seem to exist.

Other Apple apps will also have the option to call on OpenAI’s features, but it will remain an option for users to access should they so wish. “Of course, you’re in control over when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. ChatGPT integration will be coming to iOS 18 iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia later this year,” said Apple SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi during the Keynote at WWDC24.

OpenAI also confirmed this in a blog post, stating “Requests are not stored by OpenAI, and users’ IP addresses are obscured. Users can also choose to connect their ChatGPT account, which means their data preferences will apply under ChatGPT’s policies.”

Elon Musk doesn’t seem too bothered with the reality of the matter, however. In a further post on X, he said “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

In response to this post, a Community Note has appeared to clarify the truth, saying “Apple has developed their foundational models which run on-device (locally) and have approximately 3 billion parameters. For tasks that require more computing, Apple either uses Private Cloud Compute (open to verify for privacy) or OpenAI with an additional confirmation.”

Featured image credit: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

a photo of several phones showing off apple intelligence features
Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices over OpenAI integration
Ali Rees
A hero shot of an iPhone with the Apple Intelligence logo
Apple Intelligence – everything you need to know about your iPhone’s new big brain
Paul McNally
Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns. The image features a stylized scene of a woman in a red shirt and black pants, examining documents with a magnifying glass. She appears focused, surrounded by scattered paper documents and Adobe logos pointing in different directions.
Adobe updates terms and clarifies content access amid user concerns
Suswati Basu
This image shows the user interface of the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. The interface is in English and features a variety of movie and TV show posters arranged in a grid. A large play button is superimposed over the middle of the image, partially obscuring some of the content. Notable titles visible include "Every Breath You Take", "Carnival Row", "Citadel", "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre", "Star Trek: Picard", and "Clarkson's Farm 2". The design includes the Prime Video logo at the top left and a language selection menu at the top center. Amazon buys parts of MX Player assets to boost India presence.
Amazon buys parts of MX Player assets to boost India presence
Suswati Basu
An AI-generated image of Da-Vinci with two business execs sneaking up on him
Adobe causes user outrage with a change in Photoshop ToCs that lets it access all your content
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A city created in Dystopika
Gaming

Build your own Blade Runner city-builder Dystopika nears full release and its latest demo is just beautiful
Paul McNally43 mins

We last talked about Dystopika from one-man dev Voids Within in January. Time flies and yet it still remains one of my most eagerly anticipated downloads of 2024. Harking back...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.