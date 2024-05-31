Elon Musk ‘considered for Donald Trump White House role’

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a White House advisory role for Elon Musk should he win another term and become President of the United States once more.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the billionaires have discussed a possible role for the Tesla CEO and are said to have spoken over several phone calls after connecting at the estate of businessman and investor Nelson Pelz.

In March, the CEO of Tesla said he wouldn’t be donating money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year’s election.

This came after Trump had met with Musk and other wealthy individuals to seek a cash infusion for his campaign.

Musk took to his social media platform X to say: “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President.”

The report says the Tesla CEO reportedly told Trump he plans to host gatherings to dissuade wealthy and powerful allies from supporting Joe Biden in November.

While the pair hasn’t always had a harmonious relationship with digs being thrown at each other in previous years, the relations seem to have softened in recent times.

Elon Musk reinstated the Republican candidate’s Twitter/X account and has even asked him to be more active on the platform.

Musk and Trump have had meetings before. In March it was believed the pair had met to discuss if Musk would purchase the former President’s Truth Social network.

Could Donald Trump become president again?

This report was published on Wednesday, just two days before Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He is now due to be sentenced on 11 July. The historic case is the first time a former or serving US president has been convicted of a crime.

His team says they are planning to appeal against the verdicts which could delay the sentencing, with some experts suggesting this could take place after the presidential election.

Despite the convictions, he is still able to run for the presidency in the November 5 elections.

Featured Image: Via Midjourney