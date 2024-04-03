Elon Musk backs Bob Iger rival in Disney board battle

With Nelson Peltz’s ongoing battle for a Walt Disney Co. board shake-up to come to an end shortly, Elon Musk has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his support for the investor.

This morning (April 3) Musk posted online that Pelz, the CEO of Trian Fund Management, “should definitely be on the Disney board!

“He would reform the company, improve the quality of product and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders, as he has done at many other companies.

“This would significantly improve Disney’s share price.”

He then goes on to say he’d buy shares in the major entertainment conglomerate if Peltz was to be elected, citing his ‘excellent’ track record.

While I don’t own any Disney shares today, I would definitely buy their shares if Nelson were elected to the board. His track record is excellent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024

Musk’s comments come as the results of the shareholder vote to select the board members are expected to be announced later today. Sources told Reuters that enough votes have already been cast for Disney to safely defeat Peltz.

It was back in October when the fresh push for seats was first made public, with both Trian and Blackwells arguing new blood was needed in the boardroom.

This is not the first time the Tesla CEO has publicly criticized Disney. In November, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company won’t be advertising on X anymore due to Musk agreeing to an antisemitic tweet. Other advertisers left the site too, including the likes of Apple, IBM, and Coca-Cola.

Elon Musk’s criticism of Disney and Bob Igor

After that moment, Musk hurled a profanity-filled statement to the advertisers leaving the platform saying: “If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f*** yourself.”

A few f*** you’s followed and at one point he added the words “hey, Bob.”

In December, he took to X again and branded Disney’s content as ‘unwatchable’: “Disney has a major content problem. Almost their entire upcoming slate is unwatchable.

“They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke lol.”

Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

He even incorporated the brand into his April Fool’s joke on Monday.

