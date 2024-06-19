Echo Generation – one of the best games you have never played is back with a new Midnight Edition with lots of new features

You may well never have heard of Echo Generation, in which case, you are welcome. Unlocking in just a few hours time is Echo Generation: Midnight Edition and you are going to buy it and you are going to enjoy it. The reason? Because it’s great.

The 90’s -inspired voxel turn-based adventure manages to be both enthralling and casual in equal measure. It originally came out on console formats back in 2021, but this new Midnight Edition will also finally come to Steam later today and features plenty of new quality-of-life mechanics such as fast travel, a quest tracker, and better combat and camera controls.

The best way to describe Echo Generation is, and this will make sense when you watch the trailer below, a mix of Stranger Things and Minecraft, but that’s only because of the voxel graphics.

The whole atmosphere of the game is great and the turn-based movement works really, really well.

The 80s/90s vibe it gives off blends well with the JRPG style of turn-based gameplay and makes that genre of game accessible to a whole new audience.

If you are expecting a game that will hand-hold you to the end, this is not it, but even with that said, it still somehow manages to capture a casual air that will keep you playing for longer than you ever intended to when you booted it up. And that can only be a good thing.

Check out Echo Generation: Midnight Edition when it launches on Steam in a few hours time.

What’s new in Echo Generation Midnight Edition?

In addition to the base game, Midnight Edition includes quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes and more: