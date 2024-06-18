Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home I don’t think we are in Kansas anymore as Minecraft builder replicates US city at 1:1 scale using software they developed

I don’t think we are in Kansas anymore as Minecraft builder replicates US city at 1:1 scale using software they developed

Minecraft Kansas

We have covered a few exceptional Minecraft builds in recent times here at Readwrite Gaming, the most recent being the stunning recreation of Chernobyl – a Minecraft build that actually made me watch the HBO series again.

Now for something a little less riddled with disaster (no jokes from me) a 1:1 recreation of the City of Kansas, entirely in Minecraft.

I mean, where do you actually start with this one? Minecrafter AtmosphericBeats has gone about things differently from your traditional builder as they have used software they have created over the past four months that pulls in data from OpenStreetMap and the USGS to complete create Kansas in just 36 hours.

Should I be the first to point out that, while technically impressive it has kind of taken the game out of proceedings?

AtmosphericBeats said in a post on Reddit, “This work is a representation of the city of Kansas City on a 1:1 scale with buildings, roads, trees, and vegetation derived from OpenStreetMap

Biomes are positioned consistently, using high-resolution land cover data

I make those maps with software I’ve been developing in the last 4 months, which uses the data from various sources including OpenStreetMap and USGS to create a Minecraft World with buildings, roads, and natural features based on the data to keep it the most realistic it can be.”

The detail here is insane in that if a tree is on OpenStreetMap it will be pulled into this Minecraft version. The possibility of making many places on Earth that are you never likely to visit could mean we see a lot more from AtmosphericBeats and his mapping software. Minecraft is a great educational tool, and if this can be done reliably.

There is already a Minecraft project called Build the Earth which has taken on the small task of replicating the Earth on 1:1 scale which is something this tiny brain can’t even compute.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Key art for the game Valorant. Three operatives stand to the right of the screen whole the Valorant logo dominates the right side.
Valorant’s anti-cheat software is getting a workout in console lobbies
Ali Rees
Key art for Captain Blood - a pirate is centred in the screen, surrounded by several other fantasy-looking characters
Captain Blood: Apparently, pirates can rise from the dead – a 20-year-old game is back
Ali Rees
Minecraft Kansas
I don’t think we are in Kansas anymore as Minecraft builder replicates US city at 1:1 scale using software they developed
Paul McNally
key art for shovel knight: shovel of hope DX. it's very green. on the left side of the image stands a cartoon version of Shovel Knight. The game's title takes up most of the bottom right of the image.
Shovel Knight is getting an enhanced edition, with 20 playable characters
Ali Rees
League of Legends patch 14.13
LoL patch 14.13 release date including new Rain Shephard skins and everything we know so far
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Key art for the game Valorant. Three operatives stand to the right of the screen whole the Valorant logo dominates the right side.
Gaming

Valorant's anti-cheat software is getting a workout in console lobbies
Ali Rees25 seconds

Valorant's console version has launched into closed beta, and its anti-cheat detection software is primed to ban players using a XIM or other similar adapter device to use a keyboard...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.