Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Drake loses again: $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina in Copa America semifinals

Drake loses again: $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina in Copa America semifinals

Drake Summer Sixteen Tour 2016 in Toronto. Close up of him on stage,

The Drake curse strikes again! The singer has, once again, lost $300,000 on a bet that didn’t quite go his way.

The bet was for Canada (Drake’s home country) to win against Argentina in the Copa America semifinals on Wednesday (July 10). Instead of the result he was hoping for, it was a 2-0 result for the South American team as Messi and Álvarez both scored.

If Drake’s bet would have come to fruition, he stood to gain an estimated payout of $2.88 million.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the singer had shared his betting slip and captioned it with ‘This could get Messi @stake.’

Argentina are the reigning champions, following their win against Brazil in the final in 2021.

Drake’s patriotism cannot be disputed as he adds another notch to his ‘losses.’ It was only in May, just two months ago, when he staked $565,000 on Tyson Fury beating Oleksander Usyk.

He has bet on boxing several times. In February 2023, he bet against Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy as he put $400,000 on social media star Jake Paul to beat him by knockout. Tommy Fury won on the night by decision.

Another $2 million Canadian dollars were lost in November 2022 when Israel Adesanya faced a knockout loss by Alex Pereira.

He has also bet on Argentina to win before. He put on $1 million for Argentina to win the 2020 FIFA World Cup but while they did win, the bet didn’t stand as the match was decided by penalties.

Drake’s betting partnership with gambling company Stake

While the continuous losses are sure to make a dent in even Drake’s pocket given how many times he has lost, the money likely matters even less due to his partnership with Stake.

Stake is a global online casino and sports betting company. The company and Drake formed their partnership in March of 2022 in a campaign that saw $1 million donated to the LeBron James Foundation.

Now, the singer will regularly share his betting attempts with fans on Instagram. The bets are laden with Stake advertising.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Drake Summer Sixteen Tour 2016 in Toronto. Close up of him on stage,
Drake loses again: $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina in Copa America semifinals
Sophie Atkinson
Pokie Machine
What are Pokies? – The Latest Guide to How Pokies Work in Australia
James Fuller
Kelly Criterion Betting Strategy
Kelly Betting –  How It Works and the Kelly Criterion Explained
Djordje Bogdanovic
BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort. A distressed man sitting at a gambling table covered with cash, holding his head in despair, with the Australian flag in the background and a "no gambling" symbol overlaying an ace of spades.
BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia’s self-exclusion effort
Suswati Basu
sic bo casinos
How to Play Sic Bo – Rules, Odds & Payouts Explained
Joe Yarnold

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A vibrant, eye-catching illustration of the WhatsApp logo, featuring a bright green chat bubble with the iconic WhatsApp 'W' logo inside. The chat bubble is floating on a colorful backdrop of abstract shapes, gradients, and patterns, creating a playful and energetic atmosphere. The overall design is visually appealing and dynamic, capturing the essence of instant communication., vibrant
Gaming

WhatsApp feature makes it easier to identify scam group chats
Sophie Atkinson26 seconds

WhatsApp will soon display a ‘context card’ feature when someone is added to a group chat by someone they don’t know, with the hope of improving user safety and cutting...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.