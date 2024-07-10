Drake loses again: $300,000 bet on Canada to beat Argentina in Copa America semifinals

The Drake curse strikes again! The singer has, once again, lost $300,000 on a bet that didn’t quite go his way.

The bet was for Canada (Drake’s home country) to win against Argentina in the Copa America semifinals on Wednesday (July 10). Instead of the result he was hoping for, it was a 2-0 result for the South American team as Messi and Álvarez both scored.

If Drake’s bet would have come to fruition, he stood to gain an estimated payout of $2.88 million.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the singer had shared his betting slip and captioned it with ‘This could get Messi @stake.’

Argentina are the reigning champions, following their win against Brazil in the final in 2021.

Drake’s patriotism cannot be disputed as he adds another notch to his ‘losses.’ It was only in May, just two months ago, when he staked $565,000 on Tyson Fury beating Oleksander Usyk.

He has bet on boxing several times. In February 2023, he bet against Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy as he put $400,000 on social media star Jake Paul to beat him by knockout. Tommy Fury won on the night by decision.

Another $2 million Canadian dollars were lost in November 2022 when Israel Adesanya faced a knockout loss by Alex Pereira.

He has also bet on Argentina to win before. He put on $1 million for Argentina to win the 2020 FIFA World Cup but while they did win, the bet didn’t stand as the match was decided by penalties.

Drake’s betting partnership with gambling company Stake

While the continuous losses are sure to make a dent in even Drake’s pocket given how many times he has lost, the money likely matters even less due to his partnership with Stake.

Stake is a global online casino and sports betting company. The company and Drake formed their partnership in March of 2022 in a campaign that saw $1 million donated to the LeBron James Foundation.

Now, the singer will regularly share his betting attempts with fans on Instagram. The bets are laden with Stake advertising.

