Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia’s self-exclusion effort

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia’s self-exclusion effort

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort. A distressed man sitting at a gambling table covered with cash, holding his head in despair, with the Australian flag in the background and a "no gambling" symbol overlaying an ace of spades.
Almost 50% of registrants are under 30

BetStop, Australia’s national self-exclusion registry, has seen nearly 26,000 registrations, recent statistics show.

As of the end of June 2024, 25,972 individuals had signed up to self-exclude from all licensed online and mobile betting services in Australia.

This free service allows individuals to block access to all licensed online and telephone betting services in Australia through a single process.

By June 30, 2024, there were 21,381 active exclusions, showing that 4,591 individuals had either completed their exclusion period or ended it prematurely.

Registration numbers varied by region, with New South Wales recording 8,055 entries and the Northern Territory seeing only 188.

There was also a large uptake in Victoria, with 7,020 people registering for the service.

June experienced a 7.3 per cent decrease in participation compared to May.

Notably, 48 per cent of those registered were under the age of 30, with another 31 per cent aged between 31 and 40.

What is BetStop?

BetStop is an initiative launched in August 2023 by the Albanese Labor Government aimed at curbing problem gambling and related harms in the country.

When opting for self-exclusion, individuals are barred from all approximately 150 licensed wagering providers in Australia. These providers are obligated to close any existing betting accounts of the excluded individual and are prohibited from allowing them to place bets, open new accounts, or receive marketing messages. People cannot choose specific providers from which to exclude themselves.

The duration of self-exclusion can range from a minimum of three months to a lifetime. Users have the option to extend the length of their exclusion at any point, but they cannot shorten the period once it is set.

By February, more than 18,000 Australians signed up to BetStop. Acting Minister for Communications, Mark Dreyfus, said at the time: “It’s clear the National Self-Exclusion Register is making a meaningful difference to thousands of Australians and their families. It is changing lives for the better.”

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth added: “The strong uptake of BetStop, the National Self-Exclusion Register, is great to see and is complemented by mandatory pre-verification that helps to ensure people aren’t finding workarounds to bet if they have opted to exclude themselves from online wagering.

“We know there’s still more to do and we’ll keep working closely with states and territories to create a safer environment for Australians at risk of gambling harm.”

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort. A distressed man sitting at a gambling table covered with cash, holding his head in despair, with the Australian flag in the background and a "no gambling" symbol overlaying an ace of spades.
BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia’s self-exclusion effort
Suswati Basu
sic bo casinos
How to Play Sic Bo – Rules, Odds & Payouts Explained
Joe Yarnold
AI image of California cardroom / California cardrooms have protested against a proposed bill enabling tribes to sue them
Bill that would allow tribes to sue California cardrooms under fire
Graeme Hanna
Flutter boosts US presence while shifting away from UK and strict gambling laws. A person holding a smartphone displaying a sports betting app screen, with the American flag in the background.
Flutter boosts US presence while shifting away from UK’s strict gambling laws
Suswati Basu
An NFL ball on a field of dollars
Draft Kings rules in Ohio, as FanDuel comes in second
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort. A distressed man sitting at a gambling table covered with cash, holding his head in despair, with the Australian flag in the background and a "no gambling" symbol overlaying an ace of spades.
Gambling

BetStop registers nearly 26,000 in Australia's self-exclusion effort
Suswati Basu3 mins

BetStop, Australia's national self-exclusion registry, has seen nearly 26,000 registrations, recent statistics show. As of the end of June 2024, 25,972 individuals had signed up to self-exclude from all licensed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.