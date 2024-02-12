Drake bets $1.15M on Kansas City Chiefs inspired by Taylor Swift fans

Drake had a night to remember after staking a $1.15 million bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper announced on Instagram he had placed his bet on the cryptocurrency gambling site, Stake, in which he has a business interest. He celebrated his substantial winnings with a nod to Taylor Swift in his Instagram caption, “I can’t bet against the Swifties.”

The reference to the iconic American singer-songwriter and her adoring fanbase is due to her boyfriend, Kansas City star Travis Kelce.

Drake has pocketed an impressive 100% return on his massive outlay, but the gambler’s past hasn’t been so rewarding.

Previous losses have resulted in the Drake “curse”, due to outcomes related to his wagers. MLB player Shohei Ohtani was said to be on his way to the rapper’s hometown to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Drake posted an image of himself wearing the player’s jersey only for Ohtani to join the LA Dodgers.

Then last year, Drake backed Logan Paul, to the tune of $850,000, to knock out Dillion Danis but things didn’t go to plan for the 37-year-old.

The YouTuber won the bout but ultimately by disqualification, meaning Drake lost his bet. This track record left Chiefs fans feeling apprehensive ahead of the Las Vegas showdown in Superbowl 58 but their fears proved to be unfounded with the success at the Allegiant Stadium.

Far East fever pitch

As for Taylor Swift, it was a whirlwind weekend of work and play for the 14-time Grammy winner to make it to Sin City to cheer on her man.

The superstar artist took a 12-hour flight in a personal $54 million Dassault Falcon-9 business jet immediately after the last of her four ‘Eras’ tour Tokyo gigs on Saturday to watch boyfriend Kelce feature in the Super Bowl victory over the Francisco 49ers.

Swift’s enormous pull and exposure have worked wonders for NFL, thanks to her appearances at Chiefs games and the media swarm that has ensued. It has taken the game to a new demographic, particularly young females, as well as fuelling a hot demand for Travis Kelce’s Chiefs jersey, with a 400% spike reported.

The 34-year-old tight-end commented prior to the Super Bowl, “It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world.”

