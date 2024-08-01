Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date and content roadmap to be shared in August

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s launch date and a content roadmap will be unveiled shortly, BioWare says, following a roundup of the game’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

The full voice-acting cast already had been revealed, but the panel did expand further on what the story was inside the high-fantasy role-playing game. Players will “embark on a perilous quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the apocalyptic destruction they’re unleashing.”

The player character is Rook, who actually has four voice actors (accounting for different choices in character creation). The wrinkle that BioWare is promising is in Rook’s companions, who form the titular Veilguard on their mission.

“Companions have been such a big part of this franchise,” said the game’s creative director, John Epler. “I’m really excited about the bonds players will form.”

“I feel like you can fall in love with any of them,” BioWare’s performance director, Ashley Barlow, said at the panel, another allusion to the romance options fans expect in a very mature fantasy RPG. “In the companion stories, it seemed like I was watching a scene out of my own life. It’s a powerful feeling to have something or someone to relate to on screen.”

How big is Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s cast?

The core of the cast— Rook as the main character and then 10 companions — was revealed a week ago in July. Not only do fan favorite characters like Solas and Varric return, so do their actors (Gareth David-Loyd and Brian Bloom). BioWare says there will be more characters joining the game.

The Comic-Con panel mainly focused on the main characters and their backstories to build interest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare did add that August will see a reveal of the game’s launch date plus a content roadmap to lead off its debut.

The game has been in development since 2015, with a launch window so far listed for sometime this fall.

Image via BioWare