The Seminole Tribe has sued DraftKings in Broward County, alleging the company is offering unlicensed sports betting in Florida and violating the Tribe’s exclusive position under the state’s 2021 gaming compact.

The lawsuit puts DraftKings’ Florida products under direct legal pressure. The Tribe, which operates Hard Rock Bet, is asking a court to block the company’s operation and award restitution, profits and legal costs.

Tribe challenges DraftKings’ Florida products

The 72-page complaint argues that DraftKings’ Florida platform is substantially like the sportsbook it operates in states where it holds a sports-betting licence. The Tribe says the Florida version’s prediction-market framing does not change how its sports wagers appear or work for customers.

The complaint focuses on DraftKings’ Super App, which brings together sports wagers, prediction markets and casino-related offerings. It also challenges college-sports prop bets and alleges that the platform does not adequately verify that users meet the minimum age of 21.

The Tribe is seeking an injunction against DraftKings’ Florida operation, along with restitution, disgorgement of profits and its legal fees and costs. The complaint says money recovered would be prioritised for public-interest measures, including consumer protection and problem-gambling prevention and treatment.

The Tribe also points to DraftKings’ advertising as evidence that its products amount to gambling, arguing that references to bonuses and gambling-help resources are inconsistent with the company’s presentation of its Florida offering as a prediction product. Those are allegations in the complaint, not findings by the court.

DraftKings disputes the characterization

A DraftKings spokesperson told the Miami Herald and CBS News Miami that the company’s prediction markets operate in accordance with applicable law. The company also described Pick6 as a peer-to-peer fantasy-sports product based on individual athletes’ performance, rather than sports betting, and said it remained confident in its legal position.

The competing descriptions go to the core of the case: whether DraftKings’ Florida products are prediction or fantasy offerings, as the company maintains, or sports betting covered by Florida law and the compact, as the Tribe alleges. A ruling for the Tribe could require DraftKings to stop offering the challenged products in Florida unless it obtains a route to operate that satisfies the court.

The case adds to legal challenges involving DraftKings’ sports-related products, though the Florida suit raises the Tribe’s distinct claim to exclusive sports-betting rights under the compact.

Compact dispute reaches a new test

The 2021 Seminole Compact provides the framework for the Tribe’s exclusive sports-betting position in Florida. Challenges to the compact over the years have failed in court, according to the Florida Politics report on the new suit. That history informs the Tribe’s confidence, but it does not decide whether DraftKings’ current products violate state law.

The guitar-shaped hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida – Photo: Carol M Highsmith / CC0

Florida’s gaming arrangements have also faced disputes over the scope of tribal authority and state-backed permissions, including a court decision involving a Seminole gaming permit. The DraftKings case instead centers on whether products presented as predictions or fantasy contests fall within the state’s sports-betting restrictions.

The Miami Herald and CBS News Miami describe the lawsuit as a test of how online prediction-market products fit alongside Florida’s sports-betting framework. Similar platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, have made the boundary between event-based trading and state gambling law a broader point of dispute. The complaint against DraftKings does not itself resolve the legal status of those other services.

Case awaits further court action

The complaint was filed in Broward County and asks the court to stop DraftKings’ Florida operation. The reports available do not identify a hearing date, an injunction ruling or a deadline for the company’s next response, so the timing of any immediate court action remains unclear.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he had not read the complaint when asked about the case, but indicated that the compact contemplated the Tribe’s ability to offer sports betting in the state. The court will now consider the Tribe’s claims and DraftKings’ position as the dispute proceeds.