Donald Trump and Bitcoin themed sneakers sold out at $499

Sneakers themed after Bitcoin (BTC) and United States Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump sold out shortly after listing at $499.

The listings for the orange — a color attributed to both Bitcoin and Trump — high tops version of the sneakers shows that they were already sold out at $499. The seller accepts Bitcoin and promises that all units are individually numbered with a 1,000 units limit. The marketing shows a clear focus on the cryptocurrency community:

Perfect for crypto enthusiasts and Trump supporters alike, these limited-edition shoes are a must-have. Elevate your style and stand out in the world of digital currency with these extraordinary high tops.

While Trump is present prominently in the branding and text on the website, the footer distances the company from the man to an extent. It reads:

“Trump” and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC. Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. 45Footwear LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeliness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

Trump Sneakers’ homepage further lists the $299 version of the sneakers, one being low top orange and the other one being high top black. There is a 1,000 units limited run for each version and some randomly selected shoes will be autographed — presumably by Trump.

The triggering event

The website also notes that the sneakers are meant to commemorate “the first time a United States President appeared at the Bitcoin Conference.” This refers to the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, which saw the participation of Trump who is clearly fighting for the crypto vote.

Other than possibly winning over some voters, Trump also raised $25 million during the The Bitcoin 2024 conference. As reported earlier this month, the Gemini crypto exchange founders donated $1M in Bitcoin to support John Deaton’s Senate bid against anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Image Credit: Trump Sneakers