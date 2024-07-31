Languagesx
Donald Trump raises $25M during Bitcoin 2024 conference

A large conference hall with Bitcoin logos and banners, filled with attendees in business attire
TL:DR

  • Trump raised $25M for his campaign at The Bitcoin 2024 conference.
  • Funds came from industry leaders and notable figures like the Winklevoss twins and KidRock.
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized for her anti-crypto stance by Trump supporters.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised $25 million during the The Bitcoin 2024 conference.

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett announced that Trump raised an undisclosed amount of funds for his campaign during the Nashville conference. She wrote on July 27:

As the fundraiser for [Donald Trump] at the [The Bitcoin Conference] is set to start now, Tennessee’s [Senator Bill Hagerty], who is attending, says they are expecting the total amount raised to be an “eye-popping” number.

Then, on July 30, she disclosed the amount and shared that crypto exchange Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, U.S. singer KidRock, YouTuber Jake Paul and Billy Ray Cyrus. She wrote:

So that eye-popping number turned out to be $25M. [Bitcoin Magazine] CEO [David Bailey] confirmed that [Donald Trump] raised $25M at [The Bitcoin Conference] fundraiser in Nashville.

Bailey himself also confirmed the report in a separate tweet sent on the same day, while also providing some more context. He wrote:

For those of you who didn’t hear it in Trump’s speech, [Donald Trump] raised $25m in Nashville. His second highest fundraiser ever across three different presidential campaigns. Came from a combo of industry and whales/OGs.

Warren and her goons talked Dems into committing mass seppuku.

Warren, crypto’s enemy number one?

Bailey was referring to Senator Elizabeth Warren, seen by many as one of the leaders of the Democratic tirade against cryptocurrencies. As ReadWrite reported at the end of May, she was among the signatories of a letter reading:

[We] seek an update on the Biden Administration’s actions to crack down on drug traffickers’ exploitation of crypto to grow their business and launder their ill-gotten gains

The letter in question was sent to the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Similarly to Bailey, the Winklevoss twins also do not hide their dislike towards Warren.

As reported earlier this month, the Gemini crypto exchange founders donated $1M in Bitcoin to support John Deaton’s Senate bid against anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

