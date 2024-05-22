Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Cycling app Strava employs AI for training and anti-cheating features

Cycling app Strava employs AI for training and anti-cheating features

Strava screenshots showing new dark mode

Cycling app Strava is using AI to bring smart training and anti-cheating tools to its audience of more than 125 million users.

In a showcase at Camp Strava on May 16, Strava unveiled some of its upcoming app developments, including some using AI and machine learning to take the app to its next stage.

Strava is gaining momentum to realize our vision of a world connected through movement,” said CEO Michael Martin. “We are focused on two fundamental shifts to accelerate how we deliver value to 125 million people globally: building for women and leveraging artificial intelligence, which will unlock new community-and-partner-powered experiences across the platform.”

The first of the AI-led features is Leaderboard Integrity, using machine learning to automatically flag “irregular, improbable, or impossible activities”. Essentially, this will allow the Strava team to more easily sniff out people cheating their way up the in-app leaderboards.

Another new feature (although not AI-powered) is the long-awaited arrival of dark mode. The developers hope that the new mode will reduce eye strain and improve accessibility for users, due to come later this summer in a gradual rollout.

AI for Strava means Athlete Intelligence

Last but not least, Strava also outlined its plans to use “the latest technological enhancements in AI and machine learning to transform the athlete experience”.

How it plans to do this is through Athlete Intelligence, a beta AI-powered feature that turns each subscriber’s training data into an easily digestible summary. This includes context on accomplishments and fitness goals so far and brings multiple sports together in one place.

Insights offered by Athlete Intelligence, judging from early screenshots of it in action, include comparing week-on-week progress, updates on how close you’re getting to weekly and monthly fitness goals, and insights on what the paces you’re setting will do for your fitness. These insights appear to come via in-app messages in the ‘You’ tab.

It’s not clear exactly when these features will launch but presumably sometime in the coming months.

Featured image: Strava

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Strava screenshots showing new dark mode
Cycling app Strava employs AI for training and anti-cheating features
Rachael Davies
A Chinese city in the near future on large screens are seen a chatbot in front of a chinese flag., 3d render, cinematic
China creates its own ChatGPT chatbot based on Xi Jinping
Sophie Atkinson
Man talking to financial advisor, both sat around a desk with papers stacked up around them.
Humane AI is reportedly looking for a buyer, weeks after car crash Pin launch
Sophie Atkinson
Coffeezilla thumbnail. He holds a Rabbit R1 device to the viewer with the words 'scam' written on it.
YouTuber Coffeezilla destroys Rabbit R1 AI company in latest investigation
Sophie Atkinson
Dell and Nvidia partner to create 'AI factories' for companies. A Dell laptop displaying a Nvidia logo on its screen, set against a backdrop of vibrant blue circuit board graphics, emphasizing technology and connectivity.
Dell and Nvidia partner up to create ‘AI factories’ for companies
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Strava screenshots showing new dark mode
AI

Cycling app Strava employs AI for training and anti-cheating features
Rachael Davies3 hours

Cycling app Strava is using AI to bring smart training and anti-cheating tools to its audience of more than 125 million users. In a showcase at Camp Strava on May...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.