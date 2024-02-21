CrowdStrike report unveils alarming rise in cyber threats in 2023

In 2023, the cybersecurity landscape witnessed a dramatic escalation in cyber threats, with attackers honing their skills and exploiting the weakest links in business defenses. According to CrowdStrike’s 2024 Global Threat Report, the year marked a notable surge in the severity and sophistication of cyberattacks, with cloud intrusions increasing by 75% and data theft victims named on leak sites up by 76%. The report highlights a concerning trend: 75% of attacks were malware-free, complicating detection and prevention efforts.

The report underscores the widening gap between the advanced tactics of cyber attackers and the effectiveness of traditional security measures. Notably, attackers managed to reduce their average intrusion activity time by 17 minutes, with the fastest breakout time recorded at just over two minutes. This acceleration leaves organizations with increasingly limited windows to respond to intrusions and mitigate damage.

Critical cyber threats identified in the CrowdStrike report

CrowdStrike’s analysis has pinpointed five critical cyber threats that pose significant risks to organizations. First, there is a growing trend of identity-based and social engineering attacks where attackers are increasingly mimicking legitimate users to infiltrate secure accounts. They are focusing particularly on authentication tools and systems to carry out these breaches. Secondly, cloud intrusions have seen a notable uptick, with a 75% increase in cases where attackers exploit cloud-specific features and misconfigurations to gain unauthorized access.

Moreover, the landscape of cyber threats is witnessing a shift from ransomware to data theft and extortion. Cybercriminals are now more inclined to threaten the publication of sensitive information unless a ransom is paid, marking a significant change in their modus operandi. Additionally, nation-state attackers are exploiting third-party relationships, especially within the technology sector, to breach networks. This strategy often involves targeting vendor-client connections to gain initial access to the desired network.

Lastly, the adoption of generative AI by attackers is rapidly increasing, presenting a new frontier for cyberattacks. These sophisticated attacks underscore the urgent need for organizations to develop defensive AI strategies to counteract these threats effectively.

The report emphasizes the importance of identity protection, ongoing cloud configuration management, and cross-domain visibility in combating these threats. It also highlights the critical role of human insights in maximizing the potential of AI in cybersecurity. Consolidating tech stacks, leveraging AI-based extended detection and response, and enhancing security posture management are key strategies for improving defense mechanisms against evolving cyber threats.