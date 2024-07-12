Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Concord Beta Early Access – Release time, how to access, dates, and more

Concord Beta Early Access – Release time, how to access, dates, and more

Shooting a gun in Concord

Concord is looking to take on the likes of Overwatch and Destiny 2 with a hero PvP shooter set in space.

To get some game time in before launch, there are a couple of beta weekends Firewalk Studios has put in place, allowing you to get accustomed to how it plays and learning the abilities of all the characters.

The first of these is the Concord Beta Early Access, and here, we’ll reveal a bunch of information on it including release time, how the dates, how to gain access, and more, so you know as much as possible before jumping in.

Concord Beta Early Access release time

The Concord Beta Early Access will have a global release time, meaning that it launches everywhere around the world at the same time.

This also means there will be no advantage to New Zealand, for example, which typically gains access to games ahead of the US if a global time isn’t in place.

concord beta early access release time

Here are the Concord Beta Early Access release times for various regions:

  • July 12 10am PDT
  • July 12 1pm EDT
  • July 12 2pm BRT
  • July 12 6pm BST
  • July 12 7pm CEST
  • July 13 2am JST
  • July 13 2am KST
  • July 13 2am AEST

Concord Beta Early Access dates

The Concord Beta Early Access will run from July 12 to July 14, giving you a whole two days (depending on your release time) to play before the floodgates open for the Open Beta.

How to play Concord Beta Early Access

To play the Concord Beta Early Access, you must have a PS Plus subscription, pre-ordered any version of the game itself, or know someone who has, since four extra codes will have been given to them to provide to others.

Now you can simply input the code on your platform of choice and you should be prepped. Just make sure your PC meets the Concord system requirements if you’re playing there.

This is fantastic for those who aren’t really sold on the idea of the game yet and want to get a little time in before dropping the cash on the full experience.

It also means that if you’re the one that has made the commitment to buy, you can get your friends in instead of the more solo affair that betas usually offer.

Concord Beta Early Access maps, modes, and characters

concord beta maps modes and characters

There are four maps on offer in the Concord Beta Early Access – Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk.

Each of these appears to have very different aesthetics and layout, hopefully allowing for some varied gameplay.

As for the modes available, you’ll be able to get stuck into Cargo Run, Clash Point, and Trophy Hunt.

These, again, are very different to each other, with Trophy Hunt being the quick and dirty mode, whereas Cargo Run is all about strategy to retrieve Blue Buddy.

And finally, all 16 characters will actually be available to play. This is amazing for a beta, and more than provides you with the opportunity to secure your main for launch.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Shooting a gun in Concord
Concord Beta Early Access – Release time, how to access, dates, and more
Jacob Woodward
An image of the new esports venue in Saudi Arabia
IOC and Saudi Arabia agree 12-year deal for eSports Olympics
Paul McNally
once human wish machine
Once Human Wish Machine: How to get and use
Jacob Woodward
Xbox 360 Infinite Undiscovery
The weird and wonderful world of Japanese game titles and the brilliant games behind them
Paul McNally
densetsu no starfy key art
Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

5g technology
Sponsored

BlockDAG Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐: Five Explosive Questions Transforming Crypto Mining
Michael Graw4 seconds

As the crypto world shifts towards greener solutions, BlockDAG is transforming the landscape of cryptocurrency mining with its forward-thinking and environmentally conscious approach. Offering early investors a golden ticket during...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.