Concord Beta Early Access – Release time, how to access, dates, and more

Concord is looking to take on the likes of Overwatch and Destiny 2 with a hero PvP shooter set in space.

To get some game time in before launch, there are a couple of beta weekends Firewalk Studios has put in place, allowing you to get accustomed to how it plays and learning the abilities of all the characters.

The first of these is the Concord Beta Early Access, and here, we’ll reveal a bunch of information on it including release time, how the dates, how to gain access, and more, so you know as much as possible before jumping in.

Concord Beta Early Access release time

The Concord Beta Early Access will have a global release time, meaning that it launches everywhere around the world at the same time.

This also means there will be no advantage to New Zealand, for example, which typically gains access to games ahead of the US if a global time isn’t in place.

Here are the Concord Beta Early Access release times for various regions:

July 12 10am PDT

July 12 1pm EDT

July 12 2pm BRT

July 12 6pm BST

July 12 7pm CEST

July 13 2am JST

July 13 2am KST

July 13 2am AEST

Concord Beta Early Access dates

The Concord Beta Early Access will run from July 12 to July 14, giving you a whole two days (depending on your release time) to play before the floodgates open for the Open Beta.

How to play Concord Beta Early Access

To play the Concord Beta Early Access, you must have a PS Plus subscription, pre-ordered any version of the game itself, or know someone who has, since four extra codes will have been given to them to provide to others.

Now you can simply input the code on your platform of choice and you should be prepped. Just make sure your PC meets the Concord system requirements if you’re playing there.

This is fantastic for those who aren’t really sold on the idea of the game yet and want to get a little time in before dropping the cash on the full experience.

It also means that if you’re the one that has made the commitment to buy, you can get your friends in instead of the more solo affair that betas usually offer.

Concord Beta Early Access maps, modes, and characters

There are four maps on offer in the Concord Beta Early Access – Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk.

Each of these appears to have very different aesthetics and layout, hopefully allowing for some varied gameplay.

As for the modes available, you’ll be able to get stuck into Cargo Run, Clash Point, and Trophy Hunt.

These, again, are very different to each other, with Trophy Hunt being the quick and dirty mode, whereas Cargo Run is all about strategy to retrieve Blue Buddy.

And finally, all 16 characters will actually be available to play. This is amazing for a beta, and more than provides you with the opportunity to secure your main for launch.