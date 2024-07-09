Concord system requirements released ahead of public beta weekends

Concord is yet another team-based shooter that we here at Readwrite Gaming are tipping to do very well at launch, and while the game doesn’t come out officially until 23rd August there are two public beta test events ahead of that where you can put the game through its paces. To do so however, you are going to need a PC that is up to spec, so we will have a look at the just released specifications ahead of the betas, but first, let’s check out how to get into them and when they actually are.

When are the Concord betas being held?

The Concord betas are set to run on two consecutive weekends, starting from this one. To get into both you will have to have pre-ordered the game. For the second, as long as you have a PC or a PlayStation 5 you are good to go.

Concord Early Access Beta – July 12-14th

Concord Open Beta – July 18-21st

As is Sony’s way these days you will need a PlayStation account (a free one will do) on either PC or PS5 to be able to join in the fun.

Concord System Specs

Whereas we are used to getting specs for just Minimum and Recommended standards, here we have specs for four setups including one for Performance and one for Ultra. This is quite cool and we wish more companies would start doing it.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 8GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Connectivity: Broadband

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Connectivity: Broadband

Performance

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Connectivity: Broadband

Ultra



OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Connectivity: Broadband

We will be jumping into the game to see how it goes and will be back with more info as the two betas get underway.