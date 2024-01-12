Colorful iGame Z690D5 Flow: sleek design, solid performance

The iGame Z690D5 Flow, the newest motherboard from Colorful, a Chinese tech company with over two decades of experience, presents a distinctive white and fluid design that distinguishes itself within the competitive mid-tier market. Retailing for just below $400, the motherboard exhibits solid performance across a variety of tests, but it does not include a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot. Instead, users will find a PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot, which may prove limiting for those with their eyes set on the latest storage options. However, the iGame Z690D5 Flow makes up for this shortcoming with its robust connectivity options and excellent thermal management, providing gamers and hardware enthusiasts with a stylish and reliable choice for their next build.

Design and features of the iGame Z690D5 Flow

Sporting an uncommon white PCB and a flowing design on the heatsinks, the iGame Z690D5 Flow is based on the Z790 platform, offering compatibility for 14th-generation processors, reliable power distribution, a multitude of storage options, speedy networking capabilities, and more. Nonetheless, it lacks a PCIe 5.0 SSD slot. Despite this minor shortcoming, the iGame Z690D5 Flow remains a top-tier choice for gamers and content creators alike, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking. It also boasts impressive thermals, customizable RGB lighting, and robust overclocking support, further elevating its status as a premium motherboard option.

Colorful provides a broad range of Z790 motherboards at varying price levels and multiple B760-based choices. These motherboards cater to different budget preferences and performance requirements, allowing customers to choose based on their needs. Furthermore, Colorful’s continued commitment to expanding its lineup ensures that consumers can access the latest technological advancements in motherboard designs. Additionally, it includes numerous USB ports, such as a 20 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, and a front Type-C port that supports PD3.0 30W charging capabilities. This ensures that users can connect multiple devices and enjoy fast data transfer speeds while benefitting from efficient charging. Furthermore, including both rear and front Type-C ports enhances versatility in usage and provides added convenience for various connectivity options.

Performance and multitasking capabilities

Testing indicated that the motherboard can handle various tasks, from productivity to gaming, with exceptionally strong performance in Procyon video and photo editing. The iGame Z690D5 Flow also comes bundled with several accessories, like RGB extenders, SATA cables, an instruction manual, and more, along with a USB thumb drive containing driver software. These additional components ensure a seamless and hassle-free setup, allowing users to assemble and optimize their gaming system quickly. The inclusion of the USB thumb drive with driver software provides a convenient way to install essential drivers, promoting the smooth and efficient functioning of the iGame Z690D5 Flow. This features a distinct wavy aesthetic, the Z690D5 Flow deviates from conventional motherboard designs and is bound to catch attention inside any gaming case.

Featured Image Credit: From Tom’s Hardware