Coinbase says it’s starting to roll out prediction markets in the US, thanks to a new partnership with Kalshi.

With this launch, users will be able to place trades on how real-world events play out, covering everything from politics and sports to collectibles and economic data.

The world is full of questions. Trade the answers with Prediction Markets on Coinbase. Sports, crypto, elections, pokemon cards, world events, whatever suits your mood – all in the same place. A new, easier way to participate in the biggest moments is coming. pic.twitter.com/AO4l4dEA4o — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) December 18, 2025

Coinbase to offer prediction swaps using Kalshi platform

In a statement on its website, Coinbase said: “Today, we also began rolling out access to prediction markets on Coinbase in the United States. You will soon be able to trade on the outcomes of real-world events like elections, sports, collectibles, and economic indicators, with prices of the event contracts determined by the collective trading activity of market participants. All market flow will come from Kalshi at launch.”

The company explained that the feature will be built directly into its existing platform, so users can track and manage prediction market positions right alongside their other assets.

“This offers a unique way for Coinbase users to engage with global events, whether you’re forecasting the next big political shift or the outcome of a championship game. You will be able to manage your prediction market positions alongside your existing crypto, equities, and cash balances in the same trusted, simple, and unified interface you know.”

The company said users can begin trading predictions starting at $1 in USD or USDC.

Prediction markets fall under the @CFTC. Any state saying otherwise is keeping Americans from accessing tools that help them get ahead. https://t.co/rACUwXRziN — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) December 21, 2025

At least at the beginning, all of the prediction market activity on Coinbase will come from Kalshi, though the company noted that it could open things up to additional sources down the line.

“A wider marketplace for predictions creates an avenue for more informed trading activity, and we plan to support contracts from additional prediction market platforms in the coming months.”

The move comes as Coinbase launched multiple lawsuits in Connecticut, Michigan, and Illinois, claiming that prediction markets fall under the federal jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Several states have warned that these markets constitute a form of illegal gambling.

Coinbase also recently shared that it’s joining the Coalition for Prediction Markets, teaming up with Kalshi and Crypto.com. The goal, according to the companies, is to help defend what they describe as safe, transparent, and federally supervised access to prediction markets.

Featured image: Coinbase