Home Coinbase launches prediction markets in partnership with Kalshi

Coinbase launches prediction markets in partnership with Kalshi

Coinbase launches prediction markets in partnership with Kalshi. Promotional Coinbase graphic with a blue-to-black gradient reading “Trade Prediction Markets on Coinbase,” labeled as a system update.

Coinbase says it’s starting to roll out prediction markets in the US, thanks to a new partnership with Kalshi.

With this launch, users will be able to place trades on how real-world events play out, covering everything from politics and sports to collectibles and economic data.

Coinbase to offer prediction swaps using Kalshi platform

In a statement on its website, Coinbase said: “Today, we also began rolling out access to prediction markets on Coinbase in the United States. You will soon be able to trade on the outcomes of real-world events like elections, sports, collectibles, and economic indicators, with prices of the event contracts determined by the collective trading activity of market participants. All market flow will come from Kalshi at launch.”

The company explained that the feature will be built directly into its existing platform, so users can track and manage prediction market positions right alongside their other assets.

“This offers a unique way for Coinbase users to engage with global events, whether you’re forecasting the next big political shift or the outcome of a championship game. You will be able to manage your prediction market positions alongside your existing crypto, equities, and cash balances in the same trusted, simple, and unified interface you know.”

The company said users can begin trading predictions starting at $1 in USD or USDC.

At least at the beginning, all of the prediction market activity on Coinbase will come from Kalshi, though the company noted that it could open things up to additional sources down the line.

“A wider marketplace for predictions creates an avenue for more informed trading activity, and we plan to support contracts from additional prediction market platforms in the coming months.”

The move comes as Coinbase launched multiple lawsuits in Connecticut, Michigan, and Illinois, claiming that prediction markets fall under the federal jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Several states have warned that these markets constitute a form of illegal gambling.

Coinbase also recently shared that it’s joining the Coalition for Prediction Markets, teaming up with Kalshi and Crypto.com. The goal, according to the companies, is to help defend what they describe as safe, transparent, and federally supervised access to prediction markets.

Featured image: Coinbase

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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