Civ 7: Get ready, a new Civilization gameplay reveal is coming

Civ 7: Get ready, a new Civilization gameplay reveal is coming

TL:DR

  • The Civilization 7 gameplay reveal will be at Gamescom's opening night on August 20.
  • Watch the live stream on Gamescom's Twitch at 19:00 BST / 11:00 PT for the reveal trailer.
  • Firaxis Twitch will have a detailed 20+ minute video with gameplay and developer insights.

Information about the upcoming entry in the Civilization franchise has been pretty thin on the ground, but that’s about to end. Fans can expect to see the worldwide gameplay reveal of Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 at Gamescom’s opening night, August 20.

How to watch the Civilization 7 Gameplay Reveal online

While Gamescom happens in person in Germany every year, don’t despair if you can’t make it out to the convention – Gamescom Opening Night Live has you covered with a live stream on their Twitch channel.

Starting at 11:00 PT/ 14:00 ET, fans can watch all the opening night reveals including a gameplay reveal trailer of Civilization 7.

However, if you’re specifically interested in Civ 7 then can tune into the Firaxis Twitch stream at 13:30 PT / 16:30 ET on August 20 for a 20+ minute video featuring tons of gameplay details and info, alongside insights from the development team about their vision for the game.

Of course, anyone who is lucky enough to be at Gamescom can go to Hall 6 and visit the Civ 7 booth for the full length of the convention.

A Firaxis community manager has confirmed on Reddit that there will be no hands-on gameplay at the con, but the booth will feature a presentation containing information not included in the Twitch broadcast as an incentive for fans to visit.

What’s more, later in August is PAX West, where there will be a Civ 7 developer panel. Helpfully, this will also be live-streamed on the PAX Twitch channel at 19:00 BST / 11:00 PT.

Excitement for Civilization 7 is at an all-time high, especially after an accidental tease early in June ignited a fever-pitch level of hype. Responses to the announcement of the reveal on Reddit are extremely positive and rightly so, as it has been eight years since Civilization 6 was released – fans are hungry for the next installment.

Rest assured that we will be collating and summarising every bit of Civilization 7 news and compiling it in our Civ 7 hub, so keep checking back.

Featured image credit: Firaxis/2K

Ali Rees
Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK.

