Home Charlie Kirk related bets scrubbed from Kalshi as Polymarket leaves them up

Charlie Kirk related bets scrubbed from Kalshi as Polymarket leaves them up

Charlie Kirk related bets scrubbed from Kalshi as Polymarket leaves them up. Image of Charlie Kirk next to logo of Kalshi on top of green background.

Kalshi has been working overtime to erase any bets on its prediction market that involve Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was shot dead in Utah on Wednesday during one of his public debate sessions.

The prediction market, which had multiple bets with Kirk as an option, has begun to delete them from the site as fast as it can. These included bets that he’d enter the working side of politics by 2029, as well as bets on how many times South Park would feature their parody of the Turning Point founder.

Kalshi has typically not shied away from controversial bets, with its allowance of voting on the 2024 election raising concerns. However, this was effectively allowed by the courts. Since January and his father’s success, Donald Trump Jr. now sits on the board. Kalshi is currently looking to enter the sports betting market properly.

At the time of writing, even searching for Kirk’s name on Kalshi returns no results. However, the competing prediction market, Polymarket, hasn’t gone scorched-earth in the same way. As Kalshi has completely wiped Kirk’s name and any mentions from the site at the moment, Polymarket still features him in at least two wagers.

Polymarket keeps Charlie Kirk bets up, as Kalshi avoids controversy

The first, “What will Trump say at Fox & News on September 12?” lists at least five mentions of Kirk at a 74% chance, with a 77-cent bet on Yes or 30 cents for no. The other vote names an individual who is currently suspected by internet detectives.

This is entirely based on speculation that a SoundCloud artist allegedly based in Utah was involved in the shooting. As of writing, the suspect is still at large, with only a few CCTV photos released by law enforcement.

The bet currently has a volume of $719,525 and is leaning towards No, at 92 cents a bet.

ReadWrite has reached out to Polymarket for comment.

Featured image: Wikicommons, Kalshi

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

NFL on Fox partners with Kalshi as sports bets dominate platform. Logos of Kalshi and Fox NFL on top of yellow and black gradient background
NFL on Fox partners with Kalshi as sports bets dominate platform
Joel Loynds
NCAA problem gambling image. NCAA investigates 13 student-athlete sports betting violations
NCAA investigates 13 student-athlete sports betting violations
Suswati Basu
NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of basketball game
NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves
Joel Loynds
Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations. An image of America and regulated gambling by the AGA
Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations
Suswati Basu
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting. Logo graphic showing "Stats Perform" on the left and "EstrelaBet" on the right, representing their new partnership, with a purple background.
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double. Person holding a yellow credit card and a smartphone in front of a computer setup with a colorful backlit keyboard and monitor, suggesting online payment or digital transaction activity.
Gambling

GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double
Suswati Basu57 minutes

GambleAware, the United Kingdom’s leading charity on prevention and treatment for gambling harm, has shared concern that statistics have doubled across five years. The statistics come from the charity’s Annual...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software