Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home CFTC grants Railbird and QC clearing narrow no-action relief for event contracts

CFTC grants Railbird and QC clearing narrow no-action relief for event contracts

A person using Railbird's interface. CFTC grants Railbird and QC clearing narrow no-action relief for event contracts

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has shown leniency in a recent letter regarding predictions or officially termed “events” markets.

The move signals an opening for the prediction/event marketplace, made famous by the likes of Polymarket and Kalshi, a growing frontier of gambling which could contribute trillions to the American economy.

CFTC letter marks easing of restrictions on prediction markets

The letter, which was published by the CFTC’s official press room, made it clear that this “no-action” was in relation to business involving Railbird Exchange LLC (Railbird) and QC Clearing LLC (QC), a derivatives clearing organization.

A key part of the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk letter related to this leniency applies only in “narrow circumstances.” This is an exemption given to similar markets, but it does not entirely rule out regulatory action being applied to Railbird for its actions in the future.

However, this decision could change the fate of prediction markets, which are making moves to become further ingrained into the American market. It’s akin to the business between event markets and smaller registered entities being noticed by the regulator, but not being hampered.

Railbird needs QC to ensure the settlement functions for trades are compliant and to manage any risks involved in the completion of trades. Essentially, Railbird is the shopfront and the counter where a consumer can decide to stake on an event, and QC takes the strain of making sure the transaction and the legitimacy of the transaction is compliant.

What are event markets?

Event markets, like Railbird, allow registered users to bet on stocks, weather patterns, and election results. The likes of Polymarket and Kalshi, which we have reported on in great detail, show a definite appetite for this kind of event market staking.

The road to riches wasn’t always an easy one, as initially, state regulators and registered gambling operators such as DraftKings and BetMGM were unhappy that these markets were being given an unfair advantage.

“This paves the way for us to welcome American traders again. I’ve waited a long time to say this: Polymarket is coming home.” – Shayne Coplan, Polymarket CEO

Kalshi won a pyrrhic victory over the complaining parties, and the CFTC dropped its lawsuit against the company. Prompting the Kalshi CEO, Tarek Mansour, to post the outcome on social media.

“It’s official. The D.C. Circuit has granted the CFTC’s unopposed motion to dismiss its appeal in the Kalshi lawsuit over whether congressional control contracts involve “gaming.” The appeal is dismissed.”

Brian Quintenz, the former commissioner of the CFTC, has been serving as a senior member of the Kalshi board and is now facing a hearing to appoint him as the possible head of the CFTC.

He has stated that he will step down from his position at Kalshi if appointed. Decisions like the CFTC dropping the case and his looming appointment suggest a softer approach is on the horizon for events staking markets.

Prediction markets are staking their claims in the US market

As we reported, Polymarket acquired a smaller company, QCEX, which operates as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange. The deal was set in stone for $112 million.

Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, said, “This paves the way for us to welcome American traders again. I’ve waited a long time to say this: Polymarket is coming home.”

Kalshi and Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel have also flirted with the idea of teaming up to provide prediction markets, and rumors abound that DraftKings is looking to enter the fray.

CEO of DraftKings, Jason Robins, recently spoke during a 2025 Q2 earnings call about possibly entering the predictions market.

“I do think being an early mover in a space like this can be important,” Robins said. “I also think that being a literal first mover may not be as important. There are downsides to that as well. We’re evaluating. Obviously, we have a lot of stakeholders, state regulators, relationships with tribes, and others that we make sure that we consider as we think about what our different options are. We’re keeping a close eye on it and figuring out what we want to do.”

Featured Image: Railbird official

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Senator Costa on social media. Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 
Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 
Suswati Basu
Vanessa Motta, the New Orleans attorney, is accused of violating her gambling related parole
Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney accused of parole breach in $836K gambling spree
Suswati Basu
Malik Beasley investigation: NBA star accused of gambling-related irregularities. Florida State basketball player wearing jersey number 5 takes a jump shot during a game, with teammates and spectators in the background.
Malik Beasley evicted amid investigation for NBA gambling rule violations
Suswati Basu
Prediction Pulse Kalshi, Polymarket bet on Hassett for Fed chair, plus recession and dildos. Graphic showing the United States Federal Reserve System seal and a basketball against a background of a stock market chart.
Prediction Pulse: Kalshi, Polymarket bet on Hassett for Fed chair, plus recession and dildos
Suswati Basu
Police mugshot of a man with short hair and a trimmed beard, wearing a white top, taken against a plain background. The Cheshire Constabulary badge is visible in the top-right corner. Man jailed for eight months following casino attack
Man jailed for eight months following casino attack in Warrington
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Senator Costa on social media. Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 
Betting

Brazilian Senator tables new betting age cap legislation 
Suswati Basu1 hour

A Brazilian Senator has proposed new legislation that could increase the minimum betting age and impose a spending cap. Senator Humberto Costa has commented on multiple occasions that there should...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.